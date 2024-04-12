Hi - This is my first time posting in the forums, so let me know if there is a more appropriate spot for my post or if I looked over an option for my admittedly specific need.

I watch a lot of Youtube; Sometimes I even watch a decent amount of livestreamers whos schedule is not a set time (but usually around the same day/timeperiod).

One of the ways I used to keep up with them is by opening a tab to their livestream page on Youtube ( https://www.youtube.com/@YouTubeName/streams ) Then I would replace streams with live and then set the tab to periodic reload (1 min) and put it on one of my other monitors. This would have the (my) intended effect of playing the newest livestream as soon (within 1 min) as it came online.

However; recently the problem I have encountered is the tab will continue to "reload", but the page will not actually update until it is focused and sometimes I can be 20-30 behind on a livestream. I was wondering if perhaps there is a better way or another feature I could use such that a specific tab (or any tab for that matter) can be properly reloaded or focused in windows only once the page actually has its content change.

Thanks a Bunch!