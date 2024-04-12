Fullscreen
when i press f11 to go into fullscreen i cant access the address bar. is this a bug?
Try to press Ctrl-L, does this work for you?
mib2berlin
@Reaper15
Hi and no, this is not a bug but you can reach the address bar with F8.
Cheers, mib
they both work. but in firefox i can just put the mouse over it and it just appears
mib2berlin
@Reaper15
I am not a aware any Chromium browser do this, Firefox is completely different.
Maybe this is possible with a CSS modification, may you look into the modding forum section.
Cheers, mib