google voice audio is muted
Suddenly, Google voice (incoming) audio is muted; I can't hear anything.
GV works fine in other browsers.
When Voice does connect me to a dialed phone number, it shows the other party has answered the call but all I hear is silence.
Thanks, all!
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 609589fef63f1af46b1a2034d0477b7e28a10e18
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.28
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=gnome-shell/Vivaldi/55076-0-ASUSLaptop-TP420IA_TIME2664350 --save-page-as-mhtml