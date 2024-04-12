Tabs sometimes don't accept any input
I've recently encountered a weird situation - when I open a new tab in a workspace window, either manually or by opening a link from another application, sometimes that tab just won't accept any input. Clicking in it does nothing, reloading the tab works but even after reloading, no interactions work. Copying the URL to a new window sometimes fixes it. Sometimes closing a few tabs in the window and then reopening that one works. Restarting the browser entirely works. Am I hitting some hidden resource limit here? How can I troubleshoot this?
@fieldsnyc Noticed something similar recently. Check on which page it happens and whether that page is still loading. My guess would be the input is blocked (including all keyboard shortcuts when a page has trouble loading), but not sure. And yes, this is something recent.
@luetage I didn't see anything blocked, and it seems to be random about which pages it happens on.
I'm experiencing the same issue where tabs become unresponsive and eventually freeze and force to restart. I'm currently using Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (arm64) on macOS version 14.4.1 (23E224), but this problem has persisted for as long as I can remember and seems to be getting worse. I only have Vivaldi running on my Mac, so it can't be another application causing the problem. One thing I've noticed is that when I restart Vivaldi, it brings back screens that I had open days ago....