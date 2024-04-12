Minor update (6) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes fixes from Chromium upstream.
On Windows strangely this auto updater added a desktop shortcut when I did not have one.
edwardp Ambassador
Do you know why Google didn't backport these security fixes into v122 branch this week?
Nice that Vivaldi did it.
@levrini: Chrome is at 123, no need for that.
@ipristy: 122 is still on Extended Stable branch and they update it weekly together with the Stable branch for security fixes; only this week the update for 122 wasn't released.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Levrini Don't know why, but when I asked, I was told that last week's (April 2nd) was the last release of that version.
I decided to backport those three patches mostly due to the size of the bounties, which indicated the problems were severe.
Oh, it looks like they intended to release the Early Stable of 124 on April 10th, the same day of the weekly release, therefore 122 probably was discontinued already, even though 124 isn't ready yet.
I decided to backport those three patches mostly due to the size of the bounties, which indicated the problems were severe.
Excellent, thank you.
carlinhosnewstyle
Why didn't the Chromium update arrive on Snapshot first?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@carlinhosnewstyle Because 1) it was built several days before the upstream update arrived, and 2) .... No ... , that would be telling ....
ingolftopf
@Ruarí
