Outgoing server username settings force adds @domain
I've been unable to send email from Vivaldi for a while now. Looking at the server settings I notice that for outgoing server, it includes the domain name in the username field, which is wrong... Try as I might, I'm not able to remove the domain name and make it stick - I can correct it to just username (same as for incoming), but sending still fails and when I go back to settings it has added "@domain" back on to the outgoing server username.
I've tried adding another account, and I've tried removing all accounts and adding it back, but the behaviour stays the same.
As it is now I can read my email, but not send anything since the SMTP server expects a bare username without the domain tacked on.
mib2berlin
@Zathras
Hi, can you add which mail provider you use, please?
Did you use manually setup adding a new mail account?
I never had to do this with my 5 providers:
vivaldi.net
freenet.de
yahoo.com
gmail.com
outlook.de
Some time ago I test:
fairmail.com
gmx.net
hotmail.com
All work with the auto setup.
@mib2berlin this for my own email server. I did let Vivaldi figure things out automatically; it populates the incoming server username with just the username, while the outgoing server username gets the domain tacked on (why? It is not accepted by my SMTP server). This would not be a problem if Vivaldi would actually let me modify the settings - I do not understand why it reverts my attempts at changing the username.
I tried deleting the account again, and this time set it up manually. This seems to work.
So problem solved I guess, though I would like to know why an automatically configured account can't be corrected (or why it even arrives at the conclusion it does, using full email address for outgoing username). It manages to figure it out correctly for incoming, and for outgoing it gets most settings right, just not the username...
mib2berlin
@Zathras
I guess it is a mail server setting but my knowledge is limited.
The mail developers read the forum mail section, I hope one of them steps by here.
Most important: It work.
Cheers, mib