"Connection reset" is frequently caused by the network changing IP addresses, often from one network to another; usually WiFi networks.

However, it can also be caused by network firewalls (local, ISP, or governments) blocking connections.

Basically, the error means that the network refused you access, temporarily or permanently. Very likely it's got nothing to do with Vivaldi itself, except that something in your system has taken an extreme dislike to it for some reason.

You might want to check the local firewall/security software logs, especially since this sounds like a local issue. Example: A rule could have been added that blocks Vivaldi.