Vivaldi stopped working: 'This site can't be reached', even after reinstall
Having this problem since a few days now. Tried everything to no avail. In my last attemt I deleted and reinstalled , but the problem continues, can't even set up the new Vivaldi. Pulling my hair our (using Mozilla in the meantime)
@uteeden
Hi, this meant Vivaldi start but you cant reach any web page?
Reinstall just use your old user profile, did you delete user data during removing Vivaldi?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin No I couldn't / can't use any webpage and even at setting up webmail in the newly installed Vivaldi is blocked - showing 'This site can't be reached'.
I had deleted everything for a clean reinstall.
@uteeden
Hm, do you use any third party security software?
After an Vivaldi update some AV software "think" Vivaldi is alien and block it.
Just guessing, I had Avast blocking adding mail accounts completely in Vivaldi but not block the whole thing.
@mib2berlin
My set up hasn't changed in years: Vivaldi / Kaspersky. Though a recent windows update could be behind it?
@uteeden
I am sorry, no idea.
May you can check the Windows task manager if Kaspersky start working if you start Vivaldi.
Last Vivaldi update was published at April 4, 2024, seems not to fit.
We need a Kaspersky user.
yngve Vivaldi Team
"Connection reset" is frequently caused by the network changing IP addresses, often from one network to another; usually WiFi networks.
However, it can also be caused by network firewalls (local, ISP, or governments) blocking connections.
Basically, the error means that the network refused you access, temporarily or permanently. Very likely it's got nothing to do with Vivaldi itself, except that something in your system has taken an extreme dislike to it for some reason.
You might want to check the local firewall/security software logs, especially since this sounds like a local issue. Example: A rule could have been added that blocks Vivaldi.