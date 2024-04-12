Mail search in content now fails
-
oHi fellas,
The searching function in mails doesn't work anymore and returns only mails with matching searched-word in the title of the message and not in the content anymore.
Is there a new hidden function I missed ?
I already had to change 'search in current folder' to make it work back "normally"...
Thanks
--
Fin'~
-
mib2berlin
@finway
Hi, you can try to rebuild the search database.
You can do this from the mail icon in the status bar, click on the gear icon:
-
yojimbo274064400
Select Search in, as highlighted below, and confirm it is correctly set for your search, i.e. either to Anywhere or Body.
-
Thanks guyz !
It seems Vivaldi Mail can only find from read/downloaded messages.
It can make sense for fast sorting.
I thought :
- Vivaldi Mail would "download" text content w/o attachments or mime objects from all mails
- IMAP would allow search without downloading any content
-
mib2berlin
@finway
Hi, you can search the header with IMAP.
There is a settings to fetch the complete mail:
-
@finway Vivaldi either downloads the entire message with attachments, or only the header. See point 5 in https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/#Add_an_account
There is an existing feature request for server side search here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53969/imap-server-side-search - add your vote by liking the first post
Server side search on IMAP servers is often terribly slow, so I don't ever use it. I assume that Vivaldi will sooner or later add mail to Android and cars. That's why I am (unsuccessfully) trying to push the idea that Vivaldi Sync should also sync the mail search database, so that only one of my devices has to download everything and the rest still know what search terms exist where.