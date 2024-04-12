@finway Vivaldi either downloads the entire message with attachments, or only the header. See point 5 in https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/#Add_an_account

There is an existing feature request for server side search here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53969/imap-server-side-search - add your vote by liking the first post

Server side search on IMAP servers is often terribly slow, so I don't ever use it. I assume that Vivaldi will sooner or later add mail to Android and cars. That's why I am (unsuccessfully) trying to push the idea that Vivaldi Sync should also sync the mail search database, so that only one of my devices has to download everything and the rest still know what search terms exist where.