Inconsistent mouse event behavior between windows opened in different ways
-
Sharing my findings here before I report a bug.
Steps to reproduce:
1- Use Javascript to open a window of given dimensions e.g.
window.open('https://vivaldi.com', 'newwindow', 'width=640,height=480')
2- Either use another open window or open a new one in a way different from step 1 e.g. Ctrl+N or File > New Window, and load a webpage e.g. https://vivaldi.com
3- While the window from step 2 is focused and without making an action that results in this window losing focus, on the window from step 1, try to move the mouse over elements that respond to mouse hover (e.g. buttons, links, text) or scroll down/up.
Notice how the step-1 window does NOT respond to any of these mouse events.
4- Try step 3 again but with the roles of the two windows swapped.
Notice how the step-2 window responds to all mouse events.
-
@KyuzoR Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@KyuzoR Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windows version?
Tried in Guest Profile and tell if that works?
Check Troubleshooting issues.
-
So far I can reproduce this with 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)
Edit: With a Guest Profile, the window.open Javascript function call I provided doesn't work at all. Removing the third parameter from it results in opening a new tab instead which defeats the purpose.
-
@KyuzoR Had you tested in a extra test profile (close welcome page with no settings made)?
You have a extra mouse software in Windows or regular driver?
If that fails, create a test case and make a video of you can, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
I can reproduce the behavior with a newly-made profile.
I have a Logitech mouse which uses Logi Options+ for drivers and button customization.
No other third-party mouse software are being used.
I tested with other Chromium-based browsers (Opera and Edge) and they don't exhibit this behavior.
-
@KyuzoR said in Inconsistent mouse event behavior between windows opened in different ways:
I have a Logitech mouse which uses Logi Options+
I remember from teh last years focus and other mouse issue with the newer Logitech Options software and browsers. I uninstalled it and used older Logitech software for my M705.
Please check if uninstall helps.
-
@DoctorG No change after uninstalling Logi Options+.
-
@KyuzoR I can not reproduce it with 6.6.3271.57 Win 11 23H2.
No loss of focus and mouse interaction.
Let us wait until an other person with Windows 10 can test.
-
@DoctorG I'll try to make a video tomorrow if I can for a demo.
-
@KyuzoR Good.
-
-
I can reproduce the focus loss of JS created window after click on parent window UI.
Please report as a bug to tracker.
-
Bug report VB-105556
-
@KyuzoR Thanks
I confirmed internally for 6.6 Stable and 6.7 Snapshot.
Chromium 123 does not have such issue.
Looks like a window focus issue of Vivaldi