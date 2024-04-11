I have a M1 Pro macbook, with a recent version of Vivaldi.

I decided to try out Vivaldi's mail client and so enabled it in the settings.

I noticed after enabling it, that Vivaldi tends to use 10 to 15 more watts than when it's disabled (I have the Al Dente app that shows me total system power usage.)

Without it, my system uses around 10 watts with Vivaldi open.

With the "Mail, Calendar, and fees" setting enabled, it's around 25 watts.

This is a big difference and effects battery life significantly.