Reduce battery usage on MacOS
I have a M1 Pro macbook, with a recent version of Vivaldi.
I decided to try out Vivaldi's mail client and so enabled it in the settings.
I noticed after enabling it, that Vivaldi tends to use 10 to 15 more watts than when it's disabled (I have the Al Dente app that shows me total system power usage.)
Without it, my system uses around 10 watts with Vivaldi open.
With the "Mail, Calendar, and fees" setting enabled, it's around 25 watts.
This is a big difference and effects battery life significantly.
@ayub this can be a matter of building the search database. Depending on how many emails you have, that can take a while (honestly not sure how long, maybe someone else knows). If the power draw is high even after a time that should most definitely suffice, say a day, then that would be a bug rather than a feature request. We seem to have other reports about that on the forum, please also see comments there:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96834/lowering-cpu-and-memory-usage
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96774/cpu-usage-seems-quite-high
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96408/email-constantly-finished-indexing-and-flushing
I've had it on for a week and the email account is fairly small, so it should've settled well before today when I turned it off.
Improving performance can be either a feature or a bug, depending on the root cause. In the list of processes it seemed the Rendering and GPU processes were by far the biggest offenders.
It's crazy how much of a difference it's made turning it off. The Mac Activity Monitor app was reporting 2-3,000 "energy impact points" previously and now it's like 30. Power draw is actually closer to 6 watts.
@ayub mail should not draw that much power, from my point of view it's a bug. Please file one here https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
A while ago Mail CPU issues could be fixed by doing a pretty hard reset of the mail index. Maybe this helps here too...? See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/84788/mail-calendar-feeds-hogging-cpu/