I am trying to use Vivaldi to backup my router configuration on a TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 router.

The process works perfectly using the Edge browser. Upon clicking the Backup button in the router interface, Edge prompts me to download the backup file to the location of my choice.

When I try this with Vivaldi, clicking the Backup button in the router interface results in nothing happening at all.

Why can Edge download the router configuration but not Vivaldi?

I found only two items in these forums when I searched router backup.

Dell XPS 8940, Windows 10 Home 22H2, Vivaldi and Edge all up to date.