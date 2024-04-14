Vivaldi fails to backup router configuration - works fine with Edge - Solved
I am trying to use Vivaldi to backup my router configuration on a TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 router.
The process works perfectly using the Edge browser. Upon clicking the Backup button in the router interface, Edge prompts me to download the backup file to the location of my choice.
When I try this with Vivaldi, clicking the Backup button in the router interface results in nothing happening at all.
Why can Edge download the router configuration but not Vivaldi?
I found only two items in these forums when I searched router backup.
Dell XPS 8940, Windows 10 Home 22H2, Vivaldi and Edge all up to date.
mib2berlin
@VaSeasons
Hi, since the update to 6.6 Vivaldi use Chromium 122 and this block downloads from insecure sources, meant HTTP instead of HTTPS sources.
Other browser workaround with a popup "Are you sure" or something.
The Vivaldi team is working on a fix for this.
Check the next change logs if Vivaldi gets the next update for:
VB-103844
[Regression] Download over plain HTTP fails to open Save As dialog
I hope the get this fixed soon.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your very rapid reply. I learn daily that everything is far more complicated than I ever imagine.
I fixed the problem by enabling Local Management via HTTPS in the router's Advanced System settings. Now I log into the router using https:// rather than http://. With this new login, when I click on Backup I get the usual Vivaldi download prompt.
@VaSeasons Nice to read, you could solve it by router setting.