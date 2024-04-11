Two issues, speed related
- My home page is Google News. Links to stories from that page open in new tabs and take a very long time to appear--often 20 to 30 seconds, never "instantly" like with Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. The sequence after clicking a link:
- about:blank page: stays for 5-10 seconds
- A page that has the word "Opening" at the top followed by the Google url (not the actual url of the story page) and the hot-linked word "Close" under it: stays for 5-15 seconds
The other browsers mentioned above go through this same sequence, but much much faster.
- Open Vivaldi settings (in a new tab). General settings is displayed. When I click any other section of settings, either nothing happens or the desired section flashes into view but instantly returns to General. It can take up to 30 seconds for the other sections to become available.
Uninstalling and reinstalling did not fix these issues.
Thanks for any help you can offer.
@Brig2220 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@Brig2220 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Thanks for directing me to the troubleshooting page. I opened a guest profile and tried the links from the Google News page - they behaved the same, very slow, if not slower. So the issue probably isn't extension-related.
I also changed the user agent brand to "no brand." No effect.
If you can think of anything else to try, I'd appreciate it. Thanks.
@Brig2220 said in Two issues, speed related:
Google News
I tested Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 Win 11 23H2 and opened in address field https://news.google.com/home?hl=de&gl=DE&ceid=DE:de and it loaded immediately.
Same with Google News set as as New Tab page and Startpage. And links to articles open in less 1 second.
mib2berlin
@Brig2220
Hi, links from Google News open in < 1-2 seconds, depends on the page, settings pages instantly.
Do you use a third party security software?
Some AV software slows down Vivaldi to crawl, the other subjects are all whitelisted by default but Vivaldi is not.
The AV software should run higher CPU if you try to open a page in Vivaldi.
@Brig2220 Try a reinstall with installer from vivaldi.com.
Thanks @DoctorG and @mib2berlin. I suspect the speed issue is related to my company's security software - thanks for mentioning that. Chrome, Edge, and Firefox are "approved" browsers, and the Google News links work nearly instantly in them. But I much prefer Vivaldi overall, so I will live with a delay from Google News.