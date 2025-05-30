-
sjudenim Supporters
I find the new dark theme is too harsh on my system so I decided to make some changes to the colour and a few other things I feel are inconsistent.
You will need something like Stylus to inject the code.
Give it a try
:root { --header-bg: hsla(210, 3%, 8%, 95%); --submenu-bg: hsl(210, 3%, 11%); --body-bg: hsl(210, 3%, 13%); --button-bg: hsl(227, 85%, 62%) } @font-face { font-family: 'Quicksand'; src: url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Quicksand:[email protected]&display=swap'); } *:not([class*="ico"], [class*="fa"], [class*="control"] *, [class*="button"], [role*="button"],[type*=button], button, [id*="button"], [class*="btn"], [class*="mjx"], [class*="vjs"], [class*="bb"], [class="ll"], i, [class="i"], [class*="symbol"], img, svg){ font-family: "Quicksand" !important; letter-spacing: .1px; } body, .bg-body, .topic .topic-header, .topic-list-header { background: var(--body-bg) !important; } #menucontent, #submenu { border: 0; } @media (min-width: 960px) {body {padding-top: 20px;}} hr { display: none; } pre code {padding: 5px !important;} /* Header */ #vivaldi-header .sublinks a {padding: 0 10px;} #vivaldi-header { height: 40px;} #vivaldinav li, #vivaldinav ul {margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0;} #menucontent { background: var(--header-bg); backdrop-filter: blur(1px); position: fixed; height: 60px; padding: 8px; } #vivaldilogin { margin-top: -1px; margin-left: 10px; } #vivaldilogin .btn-top { background-color: var(--submenu-bg); border-radius: var(--bs-border-radius); border: 0; font-size: 13px; } #vivaldilogin .btn-top:hover { background-color: var(--button-bg); } #logged-in-menu {margin-top: 3px;} #menucontent>.row { padding: 5px 12px; height: 35px;} #vlogo { filter: hue-rotate(110deg); } /* Community menu */ #communitysubmenu { background: var(--submenu-bg); margin-top: 58px; height: 54px; padding: 13px; } /* Navbar */ .navbar-vivaldi { display: none !important; } /* Search bar */ #search-button {display: none;} #search-form #search-fields.hidden {max-width: unset; width: 350px;} #search-form .btn-outline-secondary {border: none;} #search-fields, #search-form {margin-top: 0px;} #search-form #search-fields { border-radius: 25px; width: 25vw; } #search-form #search-fields input.bootstrap-tagsinput, #search-form #search-fields input.form-control, #search-form .btn-outline-secondary { background: var(--body-bg); border: none; } /* User images */ .topic .posts.timeline .timeline-event .icon .avatar, .topic .posts.timeline .timeline-event .timeline-badge, .topic .posts.timeline>[component=post] .icon .avatar, .topic .posts.timeline>[component=post] .timeline-badge { box-shadow: 0 0 0 1px var(--bs-light) !important; } .breadcrumb { font-weight: 500; } /* Content */ ul.categories-list li.unread .title a, ul.topics-list li.unread .title a { font-weight: 500 !important; } .h1, h1 { font-size: 2.3rem !important; } #content .posts p {margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: .5rem;} #content, .pt-3, #content.pt-3 { margin-top: 65px; } .disabled>.page-link, .page-link.disabled { color: black} .tag, .tags a { border-radius: 25px; } .tag-list .tag { background: var(--bs-blue); color: #f0f0f0; } .account .profile .profile-meta {font-size: 15px; margin-top: 10px;} .button:focus, .form-control:focus, .dropdown-toggle:focus, .btn:focus-visible {outline: solid !important;} .category-item { min-height: 100px; padding: 15px 0 !important; } categories>li { padding: 10px 0 !important; } .categories h2.title {margin-bottom: 0;} .chat-content .message-body p {line-height: initial !important;} .chat-modal .modal-content.ui-resizable {width: 50vw; height: 80vh; right: 75%;} .float-end.small,small.float-end {padding-bottom: 0;padding-top: 0;} .header .chat-list .main-avatar {margin-top: 0;} .header .chat-list>li {height: 80px;} .header .notification-list li { display: flex !important; padding: 5px 5px;} .header .notification-list, .header .chat-list {max-height: 85vh;} .navbar-vivaldi {min-height: unset; padding: 0; height: 35px;} .topic .content {min-height: 45px;} .topic .post-footer hr {margin: revert;} .topic .post-signature {margin-top: 5px;} .topic .post-tools>a, .topic .moderator-tools>a {padding: 0 10px;} .topic .posts .content .img-fluid {max-width: 50vw; max-height: 40vh;} .topic .posts .content blockquote {font-style: unset; font-size: 14px; margin: 5px; padding: 10px;} .topic .posts .content pre.markdown-highlight {max-height: unset;} .topic .topic-info>* {padding-top: 0;} .topic [component="post/downvote"], .topic [component="post/upvote"], .topic [component="post/vote-count"] {padding: 5px 0.5rem;} .topic h1 {line-height: 25px;} .topic h1>span {margin-top: 0 !important;} .topic-list-header {padding: 5px !important;} .topic-list-header.sticky-top {top: unset !important;} .vivaldi-nav-link {line-height: 33px;} .text-nowrap { font-size: 1rem; } .lastpost .permalink, .timeago { font-weight: 600; } .border, .border-2 { border-width: 1px !important; } .category-item a.topicstarter { font-weight: 500; } .topic .posts.timeline .timeline-event [component="user/status"], .topic .posts.timeline>[component=post] [component="user/status"] { border: 1px solid white; width: 12px; height: 12px; } /* Page buttons */ .page-link, .disabled>.page-link,.page-item:first-child .page-link, .page-link.disabled, .page-item:last-child .page-link { display: inline-flex; font-weight: 100; font-size: .8rem; background: var(--body-bg); border: 1px solid rgba(140, 130, 115, 0.2); border-radius: 36px; height: 36px; align-items: center; justify-content: center; margin: 0 6px 10px; min-width: 36px; padding: unset; } /* Footer */ #vivaldifooter {background-color: var(--header-bg) !important; padding: 20px 0 !important; } #content > div.row > div.col-lg-12 > a { display: none}
I see they've made changes to the main Vivaldi pages, so I've made a quick update to be inline with those (community menu scrolls with the page)
sjudenim Supporters
Seems they've made some changes to sizing (amongst other things) that imo looks too compacted and is once again inconsistent with other Vivaldi pages.
I've updated the original post to restore the previous (modded) look
I also removed all the button gradients as I'm not a fan of those
Updated again
This is curious.
But please add 8-10 screenshots to the topic. Illustrations such as "was - became" are very appropriate here!
It is important to control the correctness of the style including on my mobile Kiwi + Stylus (last ver. 2.3.14).
For example, do I understand correctly that there are no elements along this width of this dark band? No buttons?
Mobile uses different elements. Judging from your screenshot, nothing is being styled.
@sjudenim
Why not? It's quite stylized. It just doesn't look right in portrait mode with mobile markup. No buttons, but I can use swipes.
———
And here's the landscape orientation, compare it to your screenshot.
———
And here's a screenshot in desktop mode and portrait orientation. Of course, I enlarged the left side of the page and it didn't fit all of it.
Basically it works.
I see it as a curious experience.
Great thnx!
PS:
@sjudenim said in [CSS] Forum Dark Theme (Updated May.30.25):
Judging from your screenshot, nothing is being styled.
In the my first post stylization on the first screenshot, on the second is original night theme on the forum.