[CSS] Forum Dark Theme
I find the new dark theme is too harsh on my system so I decided to make some changes to the colour and a few other things I feel are inconsistent.
You will need something like Stylus to inject the code.
Give it a try
:root { --header-bg: hsla(210, 2%, 10%, 95%); --submenu-bg: hsl(210, 2%, 13%); --body-bg: hsl(195, 6%, 14%); } body, .topic .topic-header, .topic-list-header { background: var(--body-bg); } #menucontent, #submenu { border: 0; } /* Header */ #menucontent { background: var(--header-bg); position: fixed; } /* Community menu */ #communitysubmenu { background: var(--submenu-bg); margin-top: 64px; } /* Navbar */ .navbar-vivaldi { display: none !important; } /* Search bar */ #search-form #search-fields { border-radius: 25px; width: 25vw; } #search-form #search-fields input.bootstrap-tagsinput, #search-form #search-fields input.form-control, #search-form .btn-outline-secondary { background: var(--body-bg); border: none; } /* Buttons */ #vivaldilogin .btn-top { background-color: var(--submenu-bg); border-radius: var(--bs-border-radius); border: 0; font-size: 13px; } .btn { --bs-btn-font-size: .9rem; } /* Page buttons */ .page-link, .disabled>.page-link,.page-item:first-child .page-link, .page-link.disabled, .page-item:last-child .page-link { display: inline-flex; font-weight: 100; font-size: .8rem; background: var(--body-bg); border: 1px solid rgba(140, 130, 115, 0.2); border-radius: 36px; height: 36px; align-items: center; justify-content: center; margin: 0 6px 10px; min-width: 36px; padding: unset; } .disabled>.page-link, .page-link.disabled { color: black} /* Tags */ .tag, .tags a { border-radius: 25px; } .tag-list .tag { background: var(--bs-blue); color: #f0f0f0; }
I see they've made changes to the main Vivaldi pages, so I've made a quick update to be inline with those (community menu scrolls with the page)