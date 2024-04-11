Lots of tabs open...and I can't find them to close them
-
stevealanb
I too have had Vivaldi performance (ie, slowness) issues lately. When I go to move or close tabs, Vivaldi reports way more active tabs than I count. And some are attributed to "session" mirrors of my active tabs--except I deleted all save sessions. How do I get rid of the phantom "session" tabs? And what other sources of too many tabs open might I investigate?
-
mib2berlin
@stevealanb
Hi, I guess you "look" into a session but these tabs are not open.
To see which tabs are really open use the windows panel.
How many processes are shown in the Windows Task Manager, how much memory Vivaldi use?
Any process is a tab, extension, a web panel at least, so with 40 tabs open you should have maybe 50 processes and 3-4 GB memory usage.
Cheers, mib
-
Same thing happened to me right after a forced update and restart! How do i recover the tabs - not listed in History.
-
mib2berlin
@Donhoe
I guess @stevealanb has exact the opposite, to much tabs cant be deleted.
@stevealanb
The session panel shows 5 tabs but I have only 1 tab open.
-
Hi,
Look at here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/729236