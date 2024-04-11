Allow editing context menu used when editing other context menus
-
Vivaldi has this great feature of allowing edits of various menus
But how do you edit the context menu itself that's used for those edits?
For example, I want to get rid of
Edeleting my menus, but I couldn't find any menu as in the attached screenshot
this is in the settings menu when clicking on a menu item
-
@eugenesv Where do you see this context menu? Are you right-clicking on a bookmark on the bookmark bar, or somewhere else?
The Access Keys are created automatically. You can choose another letter by right-clicking on Delete in the menu customisation dialog, and renaming it with an ampersand in front of the letter you wish to use as the access key.
De&lete would change the access key to L
D&&elete would remove the access key.
-
I'm clicking on a context menu item, for example, "Edit" menu when I'm on a settings-Appearance-Menu page section. Added another screenshot to illustrate where itis
I know I can pick De&lete, that's exactly what I want to do, but there is no Delete to click on, hence my question!
-
@eugenesv Right. The context menu in the menu editor is not itself editable.
The Browser’s File and Edit menus are editable.
Just use the Restore Default button if you mess up. That is why it is there.
-
@Pesala said in Allow editing context menu used when editing other context menus:
Just use the Restore Default button if you mess up. That is why it is there.
But I don't care about the defaults, I want my customizations back! (I restored the .bak file)