how do i turn this off
-
last 2 snapshots - hover mouse on a subject or image and it show a box at the bottom of the page with info - what purpose does it serve - can someone tell me how to get rid of it
-
@adacom Looks like you have the Status Bar set to Overlay (Settings > Appearance)
It just shows the url when you hover the cursor over any link.
Why the url shows so strangely for you I have no idea.
CSS mods?
Some obscure combination of settings?
Extensions messing with things again?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck - thanks will investigate - as said its just appeared on the last 2 snapshots - - from my side other than updating i have changed no settings - most odd but thats the nature of snapshots i guess
-
@Pathduck - what am i missing - clean install latest snapshot - nothing added - hide status bar
clean install of any build before last 2 snapshots and nothing shows at bottom of page
and
-
@adacom Yes, that's how it's supposed to be.
The url has always shown at the bottom when the status bar is hidden.
What I was wondering about was why it looks like this for you:
Why is the
.netand
httpmissing?
-
Oh NOW I get it
Seems that when "Hide Status Bar" is chosen, in the latest Snapshots it still shows the Status Info Overlay i.e. the link url.
I guess you found a regression bug
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
Still don't know why your url looked so strange in your first screenshot, that must be something else, a bad CSS mod maybe.
-
@Pathduck - have reported the bug - VB-105520
hopefully gave enough info
thanks for your help
-
-
@adacom Confirmed it in tracker.