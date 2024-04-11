Is it possible to delete the thumbnail preview in a bookmark
Hi everyone.
I have this simple question but maybe someone can help me: I would like to avoid the automatic download of the preview thumbnail when opening a website from a bookmark.
At the same time is it possible to delete a thumbnail already downloaded? I prefer having a simple text on the bookmarks!
Thanks.
@Bettybop Select on thumb of bookmark context menu → Select custom thumbnail… , select a image from your OS Images folder, Select on thumb of bookmark context menu → Clear custom thumbnail, now you have text as content of thumb.
@Bettybop If you prefer not to see the thumbnail and get more space for editing the properties, use the following CSS mod:
/* Bookmarks Panel thumbnails hide */ .panel-bookmarks-edit .cardview .preview { display: none; }
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
However, this only hides the thumbnail, it does not stop the thumb from actually being generated. Not such a big problem though, unless you have hundreds of thousands of bookmarks.
We had a solution in this forum to find/replace the corresponding line with base64 data in the Bookmarks file to remarkable shrink it and get rid of the icons. But I was not able to find it now.
Edit:
Oops my fault, with release of 6.4 the bookmark images are at Vivaldi\User Data\Default\VivaldiThumbnails now.
But I am not sure if this folder contains only bookmark images, or others too.
@bariton That would've been me
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/525591
But yes thumbs are no longer stored in the Bookmarks file, good for performance.
The folder VivaldiThumbnails contains the auto-generated thumbs as well as the tab hover thumbs.
Custom thumbs are stored in SyncedFiles.
@Pathduck yes, the problem is I have a huge number of bookmarks...
@Bettybop This feature request goes right back to the start of the current feature request forum, and probably before that.
@Bettybop Define "Huge". I have about 1000.
Generating the thumbs do not cause much CPU usage anyway.
IF you use the CSS mod, you won't have to think about it anyway.
upvoted.
But it's really old, so I guess Vivaldi's priority number in the request queue is 0.1ⁿ
@Pathduck not for CPU overload, but for screen clutter. Very often the thumbnail is a portion of the first page and it is or white, or useless, or not defined. With the text (the thumbnail default created when I add the bookmark) with a single glance I have an overview of everything and I can quickly find what I need.
It is a matter of personal taste.
If it is not possible , I will try some suggested workaround, but knowing that as soon as i open the bookmark the thumbnail will come up again...
It's a pity.
@Bettybop Define "Huge". I have about 1000.
I have more
-
@Pathduck said in Is it possible to delete the thumbnail preview in a bookmark:
/* Bookmarks Panel thumbnails hide */
Thank you, using this solution now as I do not like bling-bling.