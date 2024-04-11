All Vivaldi data automatically got deleted
I was travelling for 4 days, when I came back and started vivaldi - all my tabs in multiple workspaces are deleted! I'll have to spend another hour to set things up again
Can someone help me understand why this could happen or do we stop this? Thank you
mib2berlin
@INNERMYSTICS
Hi, hard to say, we had user report this.
One reason could be an extension or/and a third party security or cleaning software.
This can happen after an update of Vivaldi for example.
On extension a user report is:
"Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" Delete user Data
More strange, the user data was not really deleted, after removing the extension all was there again.
Always backup your user profile, a system crash, power loss or anything can happen anytime.
You find the profile path in the Help > About menu.
@INNERMYSTICS Thank you, none of these happened, as my system was not even ON during those days.
Reg, user profile backup - what should I be doing once I go to Help - About Menu... I'm not much tech savvy and would appreciate help in this. Does it saves all the Workspaces and open tabs? - So that we can restore it anytime, thank you
mib2berlin
@INNERMYSTICS
I meant the error happen as you start Vivaldi or it cant read the session files all tabs and workspaces are saved.
Anyway, it's to late.
The path look like\App Data\Local\User Data\Vivaldi\Default
The folder "Default" is your profile, copy it to a save place.
I will post some more if I am back on Windows, on Linux at moment.
OK, copy this line:
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data
Open the Windows file manager Explorer and past the line in the address bar.
Now you can see the folder "Default" and copy it where you want.
Do this once a week and you are save, nothing is 100% save but ...
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you very much for your guidance.
@mib2berlin ATM all working good, tabs, workspaces all are saved as expected. But all the set up I had before Friday is gone. I can only see workspace names - but all tabs got deleted.
mib2berlin
@INNERMYSTICS
I have no solution for this, I never lost any tab since Vivaldi 1.0 but some user report this.
If you use sync all tabs are on the sync server, check the windows panel.
There is also the Closed tab folder, maybe you can restore tabs from there.
@INNERMYSTICS it is the auto update - i would disable it! this is exactly what happened to me i had 30 some tabs opened it updated and restarted when i relaunched VIvaldi tabs not opened and not listed in my history - not sure if there is another way to recover what i had before - this happened to me before long time ago - and frankly am annoyed - i never had these issues with lost tabs when i used chrome
@mib2berlin or switch to Chrome and never have to worry about it again!
@Donhoe Less worries, not no worries. Feel free to test what is better for you.
@Donhoe There are some features I couldn't find in Wavebox, Arc, Chrome, Edge, STACK Next, Sidekick and many other browsers... for e.g. DARK MODE - Vivaldi applied it in emails, Google Drive and in almost all pages that load. This is very soothing for my eyes. Hope they resolve this issue of tabs disappearing - I won't mind paying for it - as long as it works excellent and becomes my only browser.
I also love the look and feel of Vivaldi compared to others.
@INNERMYSTICS This has happende to me a few times. I' d hate to lose my "several hundred tabs WG", so I get around it by using the "Standalone" install option which makes Vivaldi-program AND your settings easy accessible from ONE folder so that it becomes very easy to just copy that folder each time you have exited with a "nice setup." (PS. For WG to work-setting > General: Startup:Last session = On)