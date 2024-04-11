Sort bookmark folders first – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3319.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot includes sorting bookmarks folders first, UI improvements, a few regression fixes and a Chromium bump.
Pyrlandia7
In the browser on android, it happens that the ad blocker shield is crossed out even though the blocker is enabled.
During pages when ads are blocked empty white boxes are left with the word ''ad'', is there any way to eliminate this?
mib2berlin
@Pyrlandia7
Hi, there are bug reports about this issue, confirmed.
A user report power saving setting in Android can cause this, I never could reproduce this on my mobile devices.
Cheers, mib
The address bar is located in the middle of the screen.
mib2berlin
@temkem
Hi, I confirmed your report in the bug tracker.
Do you have tab bar disabled?
I am not sure because it fix itself if I touch the screen or scroll.
Simply don't change the default settings and you will never find a bug again, haha.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Sort bookmark folders first – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3319.4:
Do you have tab bar disabled?
Yes, but this parameter does not affect the bug.
I always adjust the location of the address bar at the bottom of the screen.
