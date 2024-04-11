Why my email automatically marked as encrypted\system_hamon?
Why my email automatically marked as encrypted\system_hamon
Why i need this for? this info....why they encrypted\system_hamon
i even dont know what system_hamon is))
And i dont want delete this mark by myself.... i thought mark supposed to be for u - when u marked something. or i am wrong?
on second picture (i transtlate) Marks - (and list) Important, Job, Task...etc...encrypted\system_hamon
guys pls help, any suggestions?
@fromwater No one knows what you are talking about. Try to write about it in your native language on a local forum.
@luetage Why my email automatically marked as encrypted\system_hamon? - name of topic. Its hard to understand what iam asking? Some of mails* not all....they come with mark (see in screenshot) encrypted and system_hamon...iam aksing wtf is this? how it happens. can i turn it off somehow? bcz i though mark served for me to select smth (mark), and should not doing it automatically, or i dont unnderstand.
@luetage said in Why my email automatically marked as encrypted\system_hamon?:
its sounds like racist thing... "NO ONE" - u talking about everyone?
and why all my other questions on eng (look my profile) - ppl ez helpin solving problems in eng... u even dont ask are additional question to understand me...
mib2berlin
@fromwater
Hi, I guess nobody ever saw this in a mail from google.com.
So it is hard to help a user if no other user can reproduce it.
Cheers, mib
@fromwater these seem to be IMAP labels.
They are only kind of standardized and are only defined by an index (1-n).
While most implementations tend to agree on 1 to 5 (Important .. Later) everything after that is up to the implementation.
So at the moment unclear if:
- these are predefined lables that Google uses internally
- there is a mismatch to labels internally used by Vivaldi Main (invalid use of that feature by a client!)
- some other cause for strange interpretation
@becm ty. Nice thoughts