@Pathduck The world/paper with icon view should be a placeholder only for sites without any favicon but...

@mib2berlin ...yeah, is also true that sometimes favicons in folder preview never updates (even if changed or the site visited) and still show the placeholder (which is a bug).

The only thing would be probably to delete favicons file and restart. But unsure if will work on the long run.

Almost forgot... Happen mostly on nested subfolders: if I move out the nested folders from their parent ( folder with red * ) the icons appears again, so they are not corrupted/missing

If you are asking why 2 and 4 folder haven't the icons, is because they also have nested folders.

Also, any nested folder will make a world icon in the previews (4 nests = 0 favicons)

So, likely, folders shouldn't concurr to generate a favicon, but only their content.