Why sub folders are not visible ????
@LeakLee
Hi, sometimes page icons are not loaded or have to be reloaded.
Hover over an icon show a reload button.
To reload a whole folder open vivaldi://bookmarks
select a folder and choose "Update Thumbnails" button.
In Settings > Bookmarks enable "Fetch Bookmark Data ...." to get the icon data fro web pages.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin it didn't work
I mentioned subfolders, not webpages
@LeakLee
Yes, subfolders with not updated thumbnails looks like this on my system:
I never saw these icons you show in your screen shots.
If I select this subfolder in vivaldi://bookmarks/ and hit update they update
@mib2berlin They show like that if Icon is chosen as thumbnail size. Which apparently is the default now for some silly reason I can't understand...
If the icon is not showing, then the favicon cache has become "corrupted" (or missing). and all the user has to do is revisit the site to rebuild the cache.
@Pathduck
Does update the folder thumbnails on the vivaldi://bookmarks/ page not work in this case?
Icon view is the ugliest I ever saw but you can put 100 speed dials on the start page then.
@mib2berlin said in Why sub folders are not visible ????:
Does update the folder thumbnails on the vivaldi://bookmarks/ page not work in this case?
No, doesn't look like choosing "Update" will update the favicons - even if the site (presumably) is revisited in the background. User need to actually open the site.
Feel free to report a bug about that one though
@mib2berlin when I move the folder for the icons, they appear
@LeakLee except the folders
-
mib2berlin
@LeakLee
Hi, did you open this page without an icon again.
Did you check the setting "Fetch Bookmark Data ..."
Please try to set the Speed Dial Size to Tiny for a test.
The Speed Dial Size "Icon" is strange, I never used it so I don't know how it exactly work.
@LeakLee
Now I understand, a folder icon is missing.
The icons with the red circle are folders.
I think this is a bug, please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
@Pathduck
If a page icon is missing reload is OK, but if an internal icon for folders is not present this is a bug.
By the way, with this new default Vivaldi looks closer to Opera, Brave and all the other Chromium browsers.
@Pathduck The world/paper with icon view should be a placeholder only for sites without any favicon but...
@mib2berlin ...yeah, is also true that sometimes favicons in folder preview never updates (even if changed or the site visited) and still show the placeholder (which is a bug).
The only thing would be probably to delete favicons file and restart. But unsure if will work on the long run.
Almost forgot... Happen mostly on nested subfolders: if I move out the nested folders from their parent ( folder with red * ) the icons appears again, so they are not corrupted/missing
If you are asking why 2 and 4 folder haven't the icons, is because they also have nested folders.
Also, any nested folder will make a world icon in the previews (4 nests = 0 favicons)
So, likely, folders shouldn't concurr to generate a favicon, but only their content.
@mib2berlin I dunno if OP reported.. But better safe than sorry: VB-105578
@Hadden89
Thanks, confirmed.
Cheers, mib
@Hadden89 thanks for explain this issue
@mib2berlin thanks
@Hadden89 how is it supposed to look??
@LeakLee It shouldn't place a placeholder when you nest a folder, but just fetching one of the available favicons inside them. Currently, it seems that a folder inside another is treated (visually) as a bookmark and this will make fail the preview in these cases.
@Hadden89 is there anything I can do ??