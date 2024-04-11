Solved 2FA - two Yubico keys fail
Totally baffled here. Two Yubico security keys, on two separate PCs, work fine with all sites ... but not Vivaldi. Even after registering them on Vivaldi, Vivaldi reports that it does not recognise them when I logon a day later. I deleted both keys from Vivaldi in frustration and now Vivaldi will not re-register them. I am using an authenticator app as default 2FA with recovery codes as backup, so I can get in and use the site. But I am surprised that adding Yubico is so difficult. If anyone can suggest a fix, happy to try it. Can live with the situation.
@MocoMan Should work now, the web team, fixed it after i reported to them
Try it!
if it works now, mark thread Solved as described in https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/741926.
Much appreciated. Thank you.
@DoctorG Many thanks. Both my Yubis are blue, one with NFC, other without. They both work fine with all other sites. Interesting to see that there may be 2FA issues with Vivaldi - perhaps my experience relates to those.
@MocoMan said in 2FA - two Yubico keys fail:
Interesting to see that there may be 2FA issues with Vivaldi - perhaps my experience relates to those.
Ah, i misunderstood. I thought you wanted to tell the Vivaldi browser does not work with 2FA and Yubikeys, now is see you mean the Vivaldi forum account?
@DoctorG Hi. The Vivaldi browser itself works fine with the Yubis and I can log onto other accounts without problems. It's using the Yubico keys (in the Vivaldi browser or in Firefox) with the Vivaldi account that seems to be a problem, as in original post. Sorry for lack of clarity. (Edited)
Works now.
Thanks to @thomasp
@DoctorG Yes, confirmed. Thanks to all. This issue is now solved. If if anyone can understand the instructions for marking the thread thus, good luck!
@MocoMan OK, if such is not clear, the you may can post #1 and prepend text
[Solved]in title. Such is not forbidden
@DoctorG Yup - I even worked out how to mark the thread as solved. Many thanks for guiding me along the learning curve.
@MocoMan Ah, i see, you know now what to do to mark Thread as solved. Good