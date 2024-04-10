vivaldi won't start in mate desktop after upgrade to 1.28
I have vivaldi in an openSUSE tumbleweed vm that uses mate desktop. It ran fine til today.
Mate was updated to version 1.28 today and vivaldi does not start. See below for errs when starting in a terminal.
(base) tom@localhost:~> vivaldi libva error: /usr/lib64/dri/virtio_gpu_drv_video.so init failed [2411:2411:0410/124329.809193:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(196)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [2369:2457:0410/124329.837417:ERROR:login_database.cc(1046)] Password decryption failed, encryption_result is 2 [2369:2369:0410/124329.988152:ERROR:browser_main_loop.cc(278)] GLib-GObject: cannot register existing type 'GtkWidget' [2369:2369:0410/124329.988188:ERROR:browser_main_loop.cc(278)] GLib-GObject: g_type_add_interface_static: assertion 'G_TYPE_IS_INSTANTIATABLE (instance_type)' failed [2369:2369:0410/124329.988200:ERROR:browser_main_loop.cc(278)] GLib-GObject: cannot register existing type 'GtkBuildable' [2369:2369:0410/124329.988208:ERROR:browser_main_loop.cc(278)] GLib-GObject: g_type_interface_add_prerequisite: assertion 'G_TYPE_IS_INTERFACE (interface_type)' failed [2369:2369:0410/124329.988216:ERROR:browser_main_loop.cc(278)] GLib: g_once_init_leave_pointer: assertion 'result != 0' failed [2369:2369:0410/124329.988419:ERROR:browser_main_loop.cc(278)] GLib-GObject: g_type_add_interface_static: assertion 'G_TYPE_IS_INSTANTIATABLE (instance_type)' failed [2369:2369:0410/124329.988427:ERROR:browser_main_loop.cc(278)] GLib-GObject: g_type_register_static: assertion 'parent_type > 0' failed
I also have kde plasma 6 on this vm. vivaldi starts in kde. Therefore, I think some problem with mate 1.28 and vivaldi.
Anyone having vivaldi run with mate 1.28?
thanks, tom kosvic
mib2berlin
@tckosvic
Hi, try to start Vivaldi with
--disable-gpu
If yes, disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages manually.
I guess it is not supported in a VM anyway.
Cheers, mib
vivaldi --disable-gpu failed with the same error message as above on mate 1.28 desktop. Note: vivaldi worked fine on tumbleweed vm before update to 1.28
I posted vivaldi error message on reddit-mate. mate does not have their own forum.
thanks for the response, tom kosvic
The plot thickens. I have an arch linux vm with mate 1.28 and with vivaldi. Vivaldi continues to run fine on that.
Now, the key factor seems to be tumbleweed; not mate 1.28
tom kosvic
The plot thickens again. I found if I delete the vivaldi directory, i.e., ~/.cache/vivaldi and let it create a new one, vivaldi starts stably and keeps running. So, somehow something got garbled in tumbleweed updates that altered something in .cache/vivaldi
I guess it is solved until it happens again.
tom kosvic