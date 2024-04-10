Password generation include special chars
I would like a feature where either i can specify a pattern and / or allowed chars in password generation. Current implementation of password ggeneration only uses the alphabet and numerals, but it doesn't use special chars e.g. "*'_!$"§" and so on, to provide extra security for all my accounts I'd like password to include special chars.
@TheYaINN Special characters do little for password security, the length is far more important. See https://www.eff.org/dice for an example how to create readable and secure passwords. Proper password managers include many ways to generate passwords. Vivaldi is not a password manager, it simply provides a way to save website passwords casually. Do not depend on it for important passwords, do not make it your sole way to manage passwords.
Dr.Flay Translator
Every single extra unique character adds another bit-depth to the potential combination, so every extra special character is as useful as any other, so they are very useful.
securely4024
@TheYaINN I agree. A password manager generator with editing capabilities would be a nice thing. In the meanwhile, have you thinked of using any online password generator as a page pinned in the panel?