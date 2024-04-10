Vivaldi Mail worked at first, but not anymore — can't send mail, IMAP passwords systematically forgotten
I'm using:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
... on Manjaro Linux, with KDE Plasma.
VIvaldi mail worked seemlessly at first, but now:
- my IMAP/SMTP passwords disappear after each browser restart, so I have to enter them all again everytime;
- even after doing so, I can't send emails — no status notification, and they don't arrive in the reciever's mailbox — and they also don't appear in "Sent", or "Drafts", nor anywhere really.
I'm not sure where the problem comes from. Saving passwords is enabled in the browser, but no matter how many times I enter them IMAP/SMTP passwords never show up in Settings under "Saved passwords".
What should I do?
Thanks.
Thanks!
@Arafel Oh, i had such on my Windows 6.6 Stable which i had used as test for Vivaldi Mail some days ago. The only way to fix in my personal case: delete all IMAP accounts, restart Vivaldi and re-add all accounts.
@DoctorG I just did that, it works for now. Thanks!
However I'd like to understand what happened so I can prevent this issue in the future...
@Arafel It has happened to more than one user, but not a majority. Not known why yet, but it's being looked into.
@Arafel Hi there. I’m sorry to hear you’re having problems with Vivaldi. Could you please confirm a couple of details for me?
- Please confirm if other non-mail saved passwords are retained after restarts? Save a password for any website, restart, and check if it gets saved or is cleared.
- If other passwords are retained, please tell me a bit more about your email accounts. Do you have multiple accounts at the same domain or just a single account? Who is hosting your email? and do you use OAuth login or username/password?
- Please also navigate to vivaldi://inspect, and click on Apps. Restart the browser. Find main.html in the list and click Inspect. In the popup window, click the Console tab and click Clear Console ( icon). Go back to settings and attempt to enter your mail credentials again. Go back to the Console and please share any error messages or warnings that may be posted to the console. Note that the console may contain your email address or password! Remove those before posting!
- If not, please tell me a bit more about your environment. You mention Plasma. Do you also use GNOME or other desktop environments? remote logins or screen sharing?
@daniel Thanks for the troubleshooting steps.
Unfortunately, after following @DoctorG 's advice everything works normally again... So I guess the troubleshooting won't show anything very interesting. I checked:
- that my IMAP/SMTP passwords were saved across reboot ✓
- that other passwords were saved across reboot as well ✓
I have set up 3 emails accounts, IMAP/SMTP on three different servers. They are not linked in any way, and all three are managed by big organisations.
Other than that I really don't know why everything went wrong like this; I hope I won't have to go through these steps in the future though — I'd rather not have this problem again!
@Arafel Sorry, I missed that part of the thread. Okay, that actually gives me some info to work with. Thanks!
@DoctorG In same environment and versions I had same results BUT there's a caveat for users who already have any 'Local Copy' of emails!
A 'hidden' consequence is that, them not being on the servers (by definition), any 'Local Copy' email is no longer displayed (or included in counts).
I could use Mail Settings/Mail Accounts/right-click a specific account and click on Reveal Data Folder in context menu then navigate to an eml file for the specific date of a 'Local Copy' email. The eml file is there but no longer displayed in the client.