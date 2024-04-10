Unsolved Sleep mode and/or shutdown the computer after downloads are complete.
@Hot_Ice I don't think there are too much browsers which allows that, but most external downloaders will do.
As alternative you can just use the
shutdown /s /t <number>command,
where <number> is the time in seconds after which the PC will shutdown.
@Hot_Ice I have my PC set to sleep after 10 minutes. I don’t think I ever have to download such a big file that it takes more than 10 minutes on broadband. Would downloading be paused, or would the PC go to sleep after the download finishes?