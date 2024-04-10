Inside a tab stack where clicking on a link that opens in a new tab (so not just a redirect within the same page) somehow opens outside the tab stack which makes no sense to me.

I know I can open the link inside the tab stack with long pressing and using "Open in new tab stack" but that's tedious and it's not obvious which links do that and which just redirect.

It's only an issue for sites where links open a new page/tab but still.

There isn't much use for tabs if let's say you have a tab stack just for various things you want to buy from various sites, but clicking on some links opens up outside the tab stack, basically literring in the main tabs/tab stacks area.