Disable history grouping by address
-
dragonfrend
Currently i only see the last time i visited a given address, i want to instead see every entry is there a way to do this?
-
mib2berlin
@dragonfrend
Hi, I am not sure I understand correctly, change to List view and search for "Jira" should give you all entries.
Depend on your setting in vivaldi://settings/privacy/ for Save Browsing History, default is 3 month if I remember correctly.
Cheers, mib
-
dragonfrend
@mib2berlin
Hi, thanks for the reply.
As you can see, all 10 times i have viewed this page are listed in one row, with the timestamp being the last time i opened the page.
What i would like to see is 10 different rows, each with their own timestamp.
-
mib2berlin
@dragonfrend
Hm, I don't think this is possible, if you visit the page 10 times at the same day you get only one entry.
Maybe other users have an idea to split this further.