Backup keyboard cheat sheet
-
There’s currently no way to backup or print the keyboard cheat sheet. I wrote a small script that does just that.
// Backup Keyboard Cheat Sheet // version 2024.4.5 // https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/745999 // Writes the contents of the keyboard cheat sheet to your clipboard in markdown // format. Open keyboard cheat sheet popup, open user interface console, paste // code and hit Enter to execute. const sheet = document.querySelector(".keyboardShortcutsWrapper"); const heading = sheet.querySelector("h1").innerText; const pb1 = "<style>\n tr{page-break-inside:avoid}\n</style>\n\n"; const pb2 = `<div style="page-break-after:avoid"></div>`; let output = `${pb1}# ${heading}\n\n<table>\n`; sheet.querySelectorAll(".category").forEach((category, key, arr) => { const caps = category.firstChild.innerText.toUpperCase(); output += ` <tr><td><b>${caps}</b></td><td>${pb2}</td></tr>\n`; category.querySelectorAll(".keycombo").forEach((command) => { output += ` <tr><td>${command.innerText}</td><td>`; command.querySelectorAll("input").forEach((combo, key, arr) => { output += combo.value; if (Object.is(arr.length - 1, key)) output += "</td></tr>\n"; else output += "<br>"; }); }); if (Object.is(arr.length - 1, key)) output += "</table>"; else output += " <tr><td> </td><td> </td></tr>\n"; }); copy(output); console.info(output);
Steps:
- Open the keyboard cheat sheet
- Open the developer tools for the user interface (see https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/135732)
- Switch to the console
- Copy the code from above and paste it into the console, then hit Enter to execute (the keyboard cheat sheet popup has to be visible for this to work)
The script transforms the cheat sheet to markdown format and copies it to your clipboard. Create a note from it inside Vivaldi (inbuilt markdown support). You can also paste the clipboard contents into a markdown file (
.md). Visit https://md2pdf.netlify.app to print the cheat sheet, or to save it as PDF.
-
Another way to print the cheat sheet, or to save it as PDF, or to display it in Vivaldi, is to use the Markdown Viewer extension. You have to save the clipboard to a markdown file (
.md) and then use the “open file” dialog to open it in Vivaldi. File permissions are needed for the extension for this to work. The extension lets you theme the output and change its dimensions. It’s possible to add the resulting page as a web panel for a more permanent way to view the cheat sheet.
-
@luetage said in Backup keyboard cheat sheet:
// Backup Keyboard Cheat Sheet
Nice job, I like your script and the good explanation how to use it!
It's good for a printed pdf sheet on your desk.
-
I’ve improved the code a bit. The output is in vanilla markdown now, therefore the table header can be omitted. Additionally
<br>tags and empty rows are kept to a minimum. Page breaks are avoided after the start of a category. All of this should give better results when printing.