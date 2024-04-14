There’s currently no way to backup or print the keyboard cheat sheet. I wrote a small script that does just that.

// Backup Keyboard Cheat Sheet // version 2024.4.5 // https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/745999 // Writes the contents of the keyboard cheat sheet to your clipboard in markdown // format. Open keyboard cheat sheet popup, open user interface console, paste // code and hit Enter to execute. const sheet = document.querySelector(".keyboardShortcutsWrapper"); const heading = sheet.querySelector("h1").innerText; const pb1 = "<style>

tr{page-break-inside:avoid}

</style>



"; const pb2 = `<div style="page-break-after:avoid"></div>`; let output = `${pb1}# ${heading}



<table>

`; sheet.querySelectorAll(".category").forEach((category, key, arr) => { const caps = category.firstChild.innerText.toUpperCase(); output += ` <tr><td><b>${caps}</b></td><td>${pb2}</td></tr>

`; category.querySelectorAll(".keycombo").forEach((command) => { output += ` <tr><td>${command.innerText}</td><td>`; command.querySelectorAll("input").forEach((combo, key, arr) => { output += combo.value; if (Object.is(arr.length - 1, key)) output += "</td></tr>

"; else output += "<br>"; }); }); if (Object.is(arr.length - 1, key)) output += "</table>"; else output += " <tr><td> </td><td> </td></tr>

"; }); copy(output); console.info(output);

Steps:

Open the keyboard cheat sheet

Open the developer tools for the user interface (see https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/135732)

Switch to the console

Copy the code from above and paste it into the console, then hit Enter to execute (the keyboard cheat sheet popup has to be visible for this to work)