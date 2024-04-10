Modifying Vivaldi Calendar to use Google Colors
Some nice person created some CSS code with instructions how to insert into Vivaldi. The CSS code changed the Vivaldi calendar colors to match those in google calendar. Modification worked beautifully but got lost in corruption. Does anyone know how to do this? I tried the create a CSS folder steps but this didn't work for me.....for some reason ....... probably on my side. Any help would be muchly appreciated. TIA @Pesala
@janrif Just a little question: How many colors are to get matched?
I do it manually for my 5 calendars.
I have 5 calendars as well. I'm not sure what you mean by doing it "manually"...... TU
@janjanrif In the calendar settings - both in web.vivaldi.net and in the browser calendar - you can edit the colors manually. (but not with a paintbrush )
So you can adjust each calendar color to the color that your Google calendar has.
You just have to click on the color button. Then it expands to the popup where you can adjust the color to your linking.
The colors of web.vivaldi.net calendar and browser calendar aren't synced.
@Dancer18 Thank you very much for your response to my question. I think I wasn't clear enough in my question so I'm sorry about that. `In Google Calendar Events can be color coded so whatever color the user applies (as explained above) carries over to the event(s) in the calendar.
For example, if the user has a Google Calendar -- or even a Vivaldi Calendar just for bills and assigns that calendar the color Red, any bill event that is created will show up as a Red item in the calendar.
Those colors don't transfer to Vivaldi Calendar leaving it to be a monochrome display. Someone on this forum created some rss code that did the trick. Unfortunately it was lost on a Vivaldi replacement.
@janrif I still think I have understood you correctly.
To pick up on your example: Your bill calendar in web-vivaldi.net or Google has been given the color red. All events of this calendar appear in red and therefore differ from other calendars with other colors.
You want to automate it so that this color is passed on in any case if you want to show this calendar in the browser calendar, for example. That is your initial question.
My idea: As long as you don't have a script for it, you can easily do it manually. With 5 calendars, this can be done in 5 minutes. I have tried to illustrate how this works using the screenshots.
However, you can insist to ask for that script. Maybe one day you'll get it.
To my feeling it is not worth such expense. It would be else if you were an admin of a great company with 100 calendars.
But 5?
@Dancer18 You are correct if I was using web calendar. I work in Vivaldi calendar so maybe that is different. I will explore the web version but I don't think it will be useful in my case. Thank you very much for your help.
@janrif Just for a test I added my Google Calendar to Vivaldi.
You can set the colours for different calendars there.
They don't seem to get the actual colours from Google but you can just set your own.
@janrif Maybe you haven't understood me yet, dear Jan. Take another look at my two screenshots:
The upper one shows the setting options in the Vivaldi calendar, the lower one those in the Web Vivaldi calendar.
So you can also set the colors of your 5 calendars in the browser to match the colors of your Google calendar.
Give it a try.
@Dancer18 @Pathduck I really appreciate all the help. Let me demonstrate what I can do & the product. There are 3 images. #1 illustrates settings #2 illustrates new event with colored event #3 illustrates the same new event except that cursor is focused on a different cell. Is your experience different?
@janrif I still don't understand. It seems to me you already use some CSS mod for the calendar events? Because by default they show as:
Unless there's a setting for that - I'm not that familiar with the Calendar as I don't really use it...
And your colours look OK to me - you have:
SALARY -> CAROL = Income?
CAROL -> WORK = Family?
I have to admit, you're not very good at explaining what you need - but at least the screenshots helped a bit
@janrif Is how it works. Focused cell will get a brighter color but still on color picked.
Color tones may slightly differ too keep a good contrast (if not manually set to match)
Tried adding a gmail event and seems ok (also in color).
@janrif Now I understand what you mean. If an appointment is only shown with a colored dot - as in Pathduck's example - the colors remain as selected.
However, if an appointment is all day, the color only appears as selected in the current field (today).
All past and future appointments are paler in color or sometimes completely different. For example, your orange becomes a dark brown (in dark theme).
I am grateful to you for bringing up this topic.
This color change has been bothering me for a long time. But I had somehow resigned myself to it because I don't have that many appointments.
So basically your contribution, dear Jan, is a feature request: The calendar colors should also be shown originally as selected for past and future appointments. At least there should be an option for this instead of these colors being changed automatically.
@Hadden89 wrote:
Focused cell will get a brighter color but still on color picked.
No, only the cell of today, not a focussed one.
I'm glad I've been able to explain the problem better
...and I thank you @Dancer18 @Hadden89 @Pathduck for all your help. I think that is what a community forum is all about.
Do you want me to submit the feature request? TIA
@janrif Yes, brother. That would be nice. And you'll get it right now, with all material we collected here together.
Done
@Pathduck I try my best & will try harder but I'm not sure we are on the same page. 2 Illustrations: #1 "Dinner w Patti" entered in Google Calendar #2 How "Dinner w Patti" appears in Vivaldi Calendar. ???
@janrif Didn't we already go over this? Vivaldi does not get the correct colours from G Cal. Just set them manually yourself after import to match the G colours.
It can't take more than a minute or two, instead of digging around for ages trying to find a CSS mod to do the same. Besides a CSS mod will not be able to contact Google's servers and get the colours.
I think I found that post you've been going on about losing:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/563816
All this does is set the background colour of the event to the calendar colour, nothing to do with Google.
@Pathduck That's it! Perfect. You've made my day. Thanks for your time. @Dancer18 @Hadden89