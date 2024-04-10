Size of new tab window
-
Where can I set the size of all new tabs that I open to 70% automatically?
-
@oriondon Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@oriondon Start a desktop shortcut with with extra parameter for the vivaldi.exe
--window-size=200,600
-
@DoctorG Hey thank you so much. This is just what I was looking for.
-
@DoctorG Hi DoctorG, I did try the line as you showed here but it just opens the new window in a smaller amount or real estate on the screen. What I'm looking for is to have all my tabs open at 60% or 70% so that I can fit more of a webpage on the screen. Do you know now I can do that?
Thanks,
Don
-
mib2berlin
@oriondon
Hi, there are two zoom settings in Vivaldi, one change the page zoom and the other the user interface.
Search in settings for "zoom" to get both.
Change the page zoom to 70% and all pages you open are at the new default.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Dear mib2berlin, Thank you so much. You have no idea how much I have been suffering because of the 100% setting. I was just thinking "This is a real curse", but thanks to your, kind words, I will be much happier with Vivaldi which is truly a great browser. Thank you, again. oriondon