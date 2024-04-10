Not possible to start with my sessions
-
From last version Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 I couldn't start Vivaldi with my sessions. Till previous version I've had no problems.
I have such 170 tabs in two workspaces. When I delete everything and create sessions again, Vivaldi usually cannot exit. After new start I see sometimes two vivaldi.exe processes, usually window with text "Please wait for Vivaldi to close.", which is closed and nothing other happens. I must delete Tabs_* files from Sessions folder, after 2nd run Vivaldi starts, but next start is not working again.
I've been tried used different layout, different numbers of tabs, workspaces, but still not found solution, how to work with Vivaldi in current version more than 1 time.
Older versions I coudn't find.
-
@vpa Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@DoctorG I've tried to send bug report, no solutions has been found here
-
@vpa You sent a bug report to Vivaldi bug tracker? Which VB-..... number had you got?
-
@DoctorG VB-105487
-
@vpa I will try to ping person from dev team to have a look.