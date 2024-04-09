Currently it is not possible to open Vivaldi with a workspace straight from the taskbar context menu. It looks like this:



I would like to suggest, that Vivaldi adds this option. As an example, here is how it looks for the code editor Visual Studio Code . Folders could be seen as the equivalent of Vivaldi workspaces in that case. With the ability to pin favorite workspaces to the top, in case you have many of them. The recent section can be ignored for now.

