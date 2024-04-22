I came here to propose this exact thing.

Glad to see it has already been proposed. It is very annoying to do an extra un-needed click each time I want to send a tab to a workspace.

I've got plenty of vertical space left on the screen from a context menu that has three items, please use it.

Mockup

Here's a mockup of the feature proposed by @dalinar:

The hot key behavior can remain the same: the hot key for moving the tab to a specific workspace can get activated after the user activates the hot key for Workspaces (W), or hovers mouse over "To Workspace:"

Alternatively, the hot keys can be removed, since I highly doubt people use hot keys to move windows to workspaces.

Note on keyboard shortcuts

Regarding hotkeys - they aren't helpful here:

First, it's difficult to remember which letter corresponds to which workspace once you have a few; it's needless mental overhead;

Second, it's a cumbersome key sequence to use: Tab Context menu - I couldn't even figure out a way to access it with keyboard only; looks like it's an unimplemented feature since 2019; Then, M - W - <workspace hotkey> is not easy to type with one hand (especially since the other is using the mouse to open that menu).

Most importantly, workspaces named in another language don't get a keyboard shortcut letter (e.g. "Закон про мобілізацію" doesn't have one in the screenshot above).

TL;DR:

The user will use the mouse to open a context menu, they will likely use the mouse to select a workspace. Save them a click.

Workspace hotkeys can't be customized and don't work well with other languages, and using mouse and hotkeys is cumbersome. Prioritize the mouse experience, and remove the needless click.