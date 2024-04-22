Move Tab > Workspace Usability Improvement
-
Since moving tabs to a new workspace is a thing people do somewhat often (if they use workspaces), I think it would be a great usability improvement to change
Move Tab > Workspace > (List of Workspaces)
to be like
Move Tab > New Window > Workspace >---------------- > Workspace 1 > Workspace 2 > etc.
I can't get it to line up but it should be all lined up by
>in my example text above
i.e. the user only needs to navigate 2 menus, not 3 as it currently stands
Also it is important to note that not everyone uses their computer with a mouse.. some people use laptops with touchpads, which makes navigating multiple sub menus a lot harder.
-
I came here to propose this exact thing.
Glad to see it has already been proposed. It is very annoying to do an extra un-needed click each time I want to send a tab to a workspace.
I've got plenty of vertical space left on the screen from a context menu that has three items, please use it.
Mockup
Here's a mockup of the feature proposed by @dalinar:
The hot key behavior can remain the same: the hot key for moving the tab to a specific workspace can get activated after the user activates the hot key for Workspaces (W), or hovers mouse over "To Workspace:"
Alternatively, the hot keys can be removed, since I highly doubt people use hot keys to move windows to workspaces.
Note on keyboard shortcuts
Regarding hotkeys - they aren't helpful here:
- First, it's difficult to remember which letter corresponds to which workspace once you have a few; it's needless mental overhead;
- Second, it's a cumbersome key sequence to use:
- Tab Context menu - I couldn't even figure out a way to access it with keyboard only; looks like it's an unimplemented feature since 2019;
- Then, M - W - <workspace hotkey> is not easy to type with one hand (especially since the other is using the mouse to open that menu).
- Most importantly, workspaces named in another language don't get a keyboard shortcut letter (e.g. "Закон про мобілізацію" doesn't have one in the screenshot above).
TL;DR:
The user will use the mouse to open a context menu, they will likely use the mouse to select a workspace. Save them a click.
Workspace hotkeys can't be customized and don't work well with other languages, and using mouse and hotkeys is cumbersome. Prioritize the mouse experience, and remove the needless click.
-
@romwell haha beat you to it.. anyhow... you clearly put in more effort, great visuals.
-
RadekPilich
I have done this almost immediately via menu customization. You can do it yourselves as well
The default unnecessary list level in the middle is.... unnecessary