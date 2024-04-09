Dead Bird Happening Regularly
beansandfranks
I have been using Vivaldi for years -- Love it.
I keep it updated, and my Windows 10 updated along with my drivers.
I often use Vivaldi for research.
Example --
- Google search results
- Then Ctrl click to open the site in a new tab
Quite often I get the Dead Bird result.
This happens in about 30% of my search results - Ctrl-Click
I can fix it by cutting the end of the URL, but that is a pain.
What's up with this?
Thx,
BF
Below is my current machine and software info:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 9bc0253dc7c6d57292697b26e13e6579916e51bf
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.23
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
mib2berlin
@beansandfranks
Hi, you are two updates behind, in .55 was a fix:
[Crash] Following link from Google results: follow up fix (VB-104297)
We are now on .57.
Cheers, mib
@beansandfranks There is a "known bug" -
[Crash] Following link from Google results (VB-104297)
This has been fixed and
should be included in a Stable update (or next Stable release).was included in a Stable update at the end of March.