I have been using Vivaldi for years -- Love it.

I keep it updated, and my Windows 10 updated along with my drivers.

I often use Vivaldi for research.

Example --

Google search results

Then Ctrl click to open the site in a new tab

Quite often I get the Dead Bird result.

This happens in about 30% of my search results - Ctrl-Click

I can fix it by cutting the end of the URL, but that is a pain.

What's up with this?

Thx,

BF

Below is my current machine and software info:

Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 9bc0253dc7c6d57292697b26e13e6579916e51bf

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)

JavaScript V8 12.2.281.23

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36