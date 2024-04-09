Hello,

My local machine has:

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7500U CPU @ 2.70GHz memory: 16.0GB system: Windows 10 Pro XAMPP Version 7.3.14 Apache 2.4.41 MariaDB 10.4.11 PHP 7.3.14

Since my system has a configuration file, so as not to call my system on the URL by

localhost or 127.0.0.1, I created an entry in Windows hosts pointing to localhost

using a fictitious domain, I then adjusted this domain in the apache vhosts within xampp.

The file you want to download is basically a .csv export of any listing.

To do this, I store the return of my database query in an array, scroll through the

records and generate a string with the records separated by lines, and the record data separated

by semicolon (';'), usual in Br.

Then I generate the file header, clear any echo that has already been executed so as not to

exit the file, add a parameter to use UTF-8 (otherwise everything looks weird when opening in

excel) and give "echo" in the string. In the end I finish the php call.

Below is the main list export function, but I believe that the core of what matters is this first

fragment, also posted below:

// =========================================================

// important code fragment

$charset = $utf8_encode_to ? $utf8_encode_to : 'UTF-8'; $now = gmdate("D, d M Y H:i:s"); header('Content-Encoding: '.$charset); header('Content-type: text/csv; charset='.$charset); header("Content-Type: application/force-download"); header("Content-Type: application/octet-stream"); header("Content-Type: application/download"); header("Cache-Control: max-age=0, no-cache, must-revalidate, proxy-revalidate"); header("Expires: 0"); header("Last-Modified: {$now} GMT"); header("Content-Transfer-Encoding: binary"); header("Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=\"$file_name.csv\""); // limpa o que pode jah ter sido echoado via php para usar apenas o que vier apohs isto ob_clean(); flush(); echo "\xEF\xBB\xBF"; // UTF-8 BOM echo $file_content; if($exit){ exit; } else{ return true; }

// =========================================================

// main listing export function

private function exportarFileCsv($registros=[],$colunas=[],$file_name="exported_file",$delimitador=false,$match_column=true,$force_column=true,$utf8_encode_to=false,$exit=true){ global $_lang; global $_encoding; $file_content = ''; $tem_registros = ( (isset($registros)) && (is_array($registros)) && (count($registros) > 0)); $tem_colunas = ( (isset($colunas)) && (is_array($colunas)) && (count($colunas) > 0)); // se nao tem colunas, usa os indices do primeiro registro if (($tem_registros) && (!$tem_colunas) && ($force_column)){ $colunas = []; foreach (current($registros) as $ix => $vx){ $colunas[$ix] = $ix; } $tem_colunas = ( (isset($colunas)) && (is_array($colunas)) && (count($colunas) > 0)); } $delimitador = (isset($delimitador)) && (is_string($delimitador)) && (strlen($delimitador)>0) ? $delimitador : ";"; $utf8_encode_to = (isset($utf8_encode_to)) && (is_string($utf8_encode_to)) && (strlen($utf8_encode_to)>0) ? $utf8_encode_to : false; $match_column = (isset($match_column)) ? $match_column : false; if ($tem_registros){ $data = ''; $header = ''; $delimitador_header = ''; if($tem_colunas){ // monta o header foreach($colunas AS $i => $v){ $v = $_encoding->toUTF8($v); $header .= $delimitador_header.$v; $delimitador_header = $delimitador; } } // monta as linhas de registro foreach ($registros as $i2 => $l){ $line = ''; $delimitador_line = ''; // soh adiciona valores que correspondam as colunas if( ($match_column) && ($tem_colunas)){ foreach($colunas AS $i => $v){ if(property_exists($l,$i)){ $value = $l->{$i}; $value = $_encoding->toUTF8($value); if( (!isset($value)) || ($value === "") || ($value === null) || ($value === false) ){ $value = $delimitador_line; } else{ $value = str_replace( '"' , '""' , $value ); $value = $delimitador_line.'"' . $value . '"'; } $delimitador_line = $delimitador; $line .= $value; } } } else{ // percorre valores do registro atual foreach( $l as $value ) { $value = $_encoding->toUTF8($value); if ( ( !isset( $value ) ) || ( $value == "" ) || ( $value == null ) ){ $value = $delimitador_line; } else{ $value = str_replace( '"' , '""' , $value ); $value = $delimitador_line.'"' . $value . '"'; } $delimitador_line = $delimitador; $line .= $value; } } $data .= trim( $line ) . "

"; } $data = str_replace( "\r" , "" , $data ); if( $data == "" ){ $file_content = "

".$_lang->t('msg_obj_erro_exportar_1')."

"; } else{ $file_content = $header."

".$data; } $charset = $utf8_encode_to ? $utf8_encode_to : 'UTF-8'; $now = gmdate("D, d M Y H:i:s"); header('Content-Encoding: '.$charset); header('Content-type: text/csv; charset='.$charset); header("Content-Type: application/force-download"); header("Content-Type: application/octet-stream"); header("Content-Type: application/download"); header("Cache-Control: max-age=0, no-cache, must-revalidate, proxy-revalidate"); header("Expires: 0"); header("Last-Modified: {$now} GMT"); header("Content-Transfer-Encoding: binary"); header("Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=\"$file_name.csv\""); // limpa o que pode jah ter sido echoado via php para usar apenas o que vier apohs isto ob_clean(); flush(); echo "\xEF\xBB\xBF"; // UTF-8 BOM echo $file_content; if($exit){ exit; } else{ return true; } } else{ echo '<script>dialog_erro(\''.$_lang->t('msg_obj_erro_exportar_1').'\',false,window.close);</script>'; exit; } }

// =======================================

I also tried using a simpler solution to see if the problem was in the code or the system, but that didn't work either.

Below is the simplest solution

// =======================================

public function exportarcsv(){

// Create an array of elements $list = array( ['Name', 'age', 'Gender'], ['Bob', 20, 'Male'], ['John', 25, 'Male'], ['Jessica', 30, 'Female'] ); // Open a file in write mode ('w') $fp = fopen('persons.csv', 'w'); // Loop through file pointer and a line foreach ($list as $fields) { fputcsv($fp, $fields); } ob_clean(); flush(); fclose($fp); }

// =======================================

My concern is the following: speaking of local execution (localhost,127.0.0.1,vhost... ), it only doesn't work in Vivaldi, It works on Chrome, it works on Edge, it even works on Firefox (all of them updated). How it works in others and the xampp behind the services (apache, php, mysql...) is the same, it doesn't seem to be a xampp problem. The same code in production works perfectly with any browser, including Vivaldi. In fact, I also tested vivaldi calls on other machines on my local network by requesting the page on the local machine that contains xampp, and again it just doesn't work for vivaldi. I can't think of any other place other than Vivaldi that's the problem.

P.S. I hope I haven't injected too much information or expressed myself in a confusing way.