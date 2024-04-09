Vivaldi dont download file in localhost
Hi guys, I'm a developer and I use php on xampp to develope in local mode. It was fine for a long time, but now I can't download files in my application on localhost. I develope and test on localhost (on my machine) before deploy on homolog. I tested in chrome and edge and it works fine. Just on vivaldi it don't work. I have the lasted version of vivaldi. I tested with vivaldi 6.1.3035.204 and work perfectily. Think it is a problem in the new version. Some one can help me?
mib2berlin
@gabrielsbarcellos
Hi, since Chromium 122 HTTP is blocked as download source, could this be the reason?
To my knowledge the Vivaldi team is working on a solution at moment.
I hope you don't install 6.1 over your 6.6 install, this break your user profile.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I did a separated installation, but thank you for the hint.
@gabrielsbarcellos Works perfect for me. 6.6.3271.57 Win 11
My test case:
Create folder T:\Test
Copy a zip file named a.zip into T:\Test
Create index.html file with
<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html;charset=utf-8"> <title>page</title> </head> <body> <p><a href="a.zip">Download</a></p> </body> </html>
Copy html file into T:\Test
Start cmd.exe in T:\Test
Run php.exe as a test webserver with
php -S 127.0.0.1:80
Start Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57
Open
http://127.0.0.1/
Click on Download in page
Download save popup appears
Save download
I do not know about your server setup, your PHP config, your web app programming and how you send download data to Vivaldi.
Hello,
My local machine has:
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7500U CPU @ 2.70GHz memory: 16.0GB system: Windows 10 Pro XAMPP Version 7.3.14 Apache 2.4.41 MariaDB 10.4.11 PHP 7.3.14
Since my system has a configuration file, so as not to call my system on the URL by
localhost or 127.0.0.1, I created an entry in Windows hosts pointing to localhost
using a fictitious domain, I then adjusted this domain in the apache vhosts within xampp.
The file you want to download is basically a .csv export of any listing.
To do this, I store the return of my database query in an array, scroll through the
records and generate a string with the records separated by lines, and the record data separated
by semicolon (';'), usual in Br.
Then I generate the file header, clear any echo that has already been executed so as not to
exit the file, add a parameter to use UTF-8 (otherwise everything looks weird when opening in
excel) and give "echo" in the string. In the end I finish the php call.
Below is the main list export function, but I believe that the core of what matters is this first
fragment, also posted below:
// =========================================================
// important code fragment
$charset = $utf8_encode_to ? $utf8_encode_to : 'UTF-8'; $now = gmdate("D, d M Y H:i:s"); header('Content-Encoding: '.$charset); header('Content-type: text/csv; charset='.$charset); header("Content-Type: application/force-download"); header("Content-Type: application/octet-stream"); header("Content-Type: application/download"); header("Cache-Control: max-age=0, no-cache, must-revalidate, proxy-revalidate"); header("Expires: 0"); header("Last-Modified: {$now} GMT"); header("Content-Transfer-Encoding: binary"); header("Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=\"$file_name.csv\""); // limpa o que pode jah ter sido echoado via php para usar apenas o que vier apohs isto ob_clean(); flush(); echo "\xEF\xBB\xBF"; // UTF-8 BOM echo $file_content; if($exit){ exit; } else{ return true; }
// =========================================================
// main listing export function
private function exportarFileCsv($registros=[],$colunas=[],$file_name="exported_file",$delimitador=false,$match_column=true,$force_column=true,$utf8_encode_to=false,$exit=true){ global $_lang; global $_encoding; $file_content = ''; $tem_registros = ( (isset($registros)) && (is_array($registros)) && (count($registros) > 0)); $tem_colunas = ( (isset($colunas)) && (is_array($colunas)) && (count($colunas) > 0)); // se nao tem colunas, usa os indices do primeiro registro if (($tem_registros) && (!$tem_colunas) && ($force_column)){ $colunas = []; foreach (current($registros) as $ix => $vx){ $colunas[$ix] = $ix; } $tem_colunas = ( (isset($colunas)) && (is_array($colunas)) && (count($colunas) > 0)); } $delimitador = (isset($delimitador)) && (is_string($delimitador)) && (strlen($delimitador)>0) ? $delimitador : ";"; $utf8_encode_to = (isset($utf8_encode_to)) && (is_string($utf8_encode_to)) && (strlen($utf8_encode_to)>0) ? $utf8_encode_to : false; $match_column = (isset($match_column)) ? $match_column : false; if ($tem_registros){ $data = ''; $header = ''; $delimitador_header = ''; if($tem_colunas){ // monta o header foreach($colunas AS $i => $v){ $v = $_encoding->toUTF8($v); $header .= $delimitador_header.$v; $delimitador_header = $delimitador; } } // monta as linhas de registro foreach ($registros as $i2 => $l){ $line = ''; $delimitador_line = ''; // soh adiciona valores que correspondam as colunas if( ($match_column) && ($tem_colunas)){ foreach($colunas AS $i => $v){ if(property_exists($l,$i)){ $value = $l->{$i}; $value = $_encoding->toUTF8($value); if( (!isset($value)) || ($value === "") || ($value === null) || ($value === false) ){ $value = $delimitador_line; } else{ $value = str_replace( '"' , '""' , $value ); $value = $delimitador_line.'"' . $value . '"'; } $delimitador_line = $delimitador; $line .= $value; } } } else{ // percorre valores do registro atual foreach( $l as $value ) { $value = $_encoding->toUTF8($value); if ( ( !isset( $value ) ) || ( $value == "" ) || ( $value == null ) ){ $value = $delimitador_line; } else{ $value = str_replace( '"' , '""' , $value ); $value = $delimitador_line.'"' . $value . '"'; } $delimitador_line = $delimitador; $line .= $value; } } $data .= trim( $line ) . "\n"; } $data = str_replace( "\r" , "" , $data ); if( $data == "" ){ $file_content = "\n".$_lang->t('msg_obj_erro_exportar_1')."\n"; } else{ $file_content = $header."\n".$data; } $charset = $utf8_encode_to ? $utf8_encode_to : 'UTF-8'; $now = gmdate("D, d M Y H:i:s"); header('Content-Encoding: '.$charset); header('Content-type: text/csv; charset='.$charset); header("Content-Type: application/force-download"); header("Content-Type: application/octet-stream"); header("Content-Type: application/download"); header("Cache-Control: max-age=0, no-cache, must-revalidate, proxy-revalidate"); header("Expires: 0"); header("Last-Modified: {$now} GMT"); header("Content-Transfer-Encoding: binary"); header("Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=\"$file_name.csv\""); // limpa o que pode jah ter sido echoado via php para usar apenas o que vier apohs isto ob_clean(); flush(); echo "\xEF\xBB\xBF"; // UTF-8 BOM echo $file_content; if($exit){ exit; } else{ return true; } } else{ echo '<script>dialog_erro(\''.$_lang->t('msg_obj_erro_exportar_1').'\',false,window.close);</script>'; exit; } }
// =======================================
I also tried using a simpler solution to see if the problem was in the code or the system, but that didn't work either.
Below is the simplest solution
// =======================================
public function exportarcsv(){
// Create an array of elements $list = array( ['Name', 'age', 'Gender'], ['Bob', 20, 'Male'], ['John', 25, 'Male'], ['Jessica', 30, 'Female'] ); // Open a file in write mode ('w') $fp = fopen('persons.csv', 'w'); // Loop through file pointer and a line foreach ($list as $fields) { fputcsv($fp, $fields); } ob_clean(); flush(); fclose($fp); }
// =======================================
My concern is the following: speaking of local execution (localhost,127.0.0.1,vhost... ), it only doesn't work in Vivaldi, It works on Chrome, it works on Edge, it even works on Firefox (all of them updated). How it works in others and the xampp behind the services (apache, php, mysql...) is the same, it doesn't seem to be a xampp problem. The same code in production works perfectly with any browser, including Vivaldi. In fact, I also tested vivaldi calls on other machines on my local network by requesting the page on the local machine that contains xampp, and again it just doesn't work for vivaldi. I can't think of any other place other than Vivaldi that's the problem.
P.S. I hope I haven't injected too much information or expressed myself in a confusing way.
@gabrielsbarcellos said in Vivaldi dont download file in localhost:
// important code fragment
Thanks for your code snippets.
Yes, i tested with own PHP code dreived from your snippets on my Apache webserver and saw with HTTP headers for attachments that Vivaldi 6.6 and 6.7 does not download.
Known bug, dev is working on a fix now.
Sorry to say.
@DoctorG Ok, thanks for your help. I'll stop to "hunt" for what's wrong in my code then and continue with other features.
Good morning to everyone
@gabrielsbarcellos You are welcome.