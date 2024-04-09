entering a numeric skips to next tab
on the print dialog page go to custom
and change the number of pages to
anything other than the max.
On entering Vivaldi skips out of the dialog and goes to next tabbed page.
@mnewton I remember such issue with single key shortcuts.
Known in internal tracker as VB-104413 "Entering numbers into print dialog switches tabs" - confirmed.
@DoctorG It's been that way now for years If I remember ahead of time or care to switch elsewhere... copy the numbers needed to the clip-board and paste them in the form. Though I usually just switch back to the tab and continue...