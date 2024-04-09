How do i rollback to previous version of Vivaldi?
Since the "automatic" update my Vivaldi has gone bonkers - not only did it crash and clear out my recent tabs that i have been using but every time i watch streaming videos it blacks out the videos on a random basis - I want to go back to previous version (and disable the damn auto updates) - either that or i will say farewell to Vivaldi permanently - this is not the first time the auto updates have caused issue for me that were irreversible.
@Donhoe you shouldn't rollback the browser because it may cause even more issues.
But you can install the standalone and disable the automatic updates in settings.
@Donhoe Downgrades are not advised by Vivaldi devs and helpers as such can cause incompatible and broken browser data. Later such issues are hard to detect and even much harder to fix by users and forum helpers.
You would better try to Troubleshoot the problem.
Otherwise,
Here there's a guide for the Downgrade
@Zalex108 Thank you for the link -the trouble started when it automatically upgraded that was the problem - now i started streaming in chrome and works as expected no issues - and i know every time if chrome crashes or system reboots my tabs will be recoverable and accessible by default.