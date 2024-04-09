Can Vivaldi Address Bar Left Click Behavior Be Changed?
I recently switched to Vivaldi. I've been able to customize most things to my liking, but I can't seem to find a way to get the address bar to auto-fill on a left click.
In Firefox(And chrome/edge), when I left click the address bar it auto-fills:
https://streamable.com/6ci753
But in Vivaldi it does nothing:
https://streamable.com/jlijnz
Is there a setting in Vivaldi that enables auto-fill on left click in the address bar, similar to other browsers?
@Amohell Do mean, Settings, Address Bar, Address Field Options:Select Address on Activation
@Pesala said in Can Vivaldi Address Bar Left Click Behavior Be Changed?:
No, my expected use case is:
- I type "Re" in my address field, it auto-fills Reddit.com/
- I click the bar and the auto-filled domain STAYS
- Type in the subreddit
In Vivaldi, for some reason clicking the address bar in step 2 removes the domain name and changes back the address bar's text to what I filled in Step 1, "re" in this example.
In all other browsers the autofilled domain name stays, but in Vivaldi it goes back to my own text.
Hopefully I explained the problem properly, it's hard to get across
@Amohell OK possibly Vivaldi does things differently here, I can't test at the moment.
BUT - and I know you're not going to like this - probably because it breaks your "workflow" or whatever the kids call it these days - you already have your hands on the keyboard when typing
re- it autofills to
reddit.com(possibly without the trailing slash) - then you press End to move the cursor to the end of the url and can complete the url:
reddit.com/r/keyboardcirclejerkThat work for you? Surely in my mind that's a better "workflow" than having to touch the mouse at all
Vivaldi's address bar is in a constant state of "Work in Progress" at the moment it seems. Generally for me it works great, but people coming from other browsers shouldn't expect it behave exactly as what they're used to I guess... there's no W3C spec for how an address bar "should" work - even if the other browsers think they've "set the standard".
mib2berlin
I use right arrow key in this case, it depends on your keyboard.
@Amohell I'm not familiar with Firefox or Chrome/Edge. However, it could be a nice experience for you to not leftclick into the bar but instead press ENTER.
That does the job fine. Maybe it is better because you are already typing on keyboard.
@Pathduck Thanks for the reply, will take some getting used to but certainly not a dealbreaker.
And on the subject of other browsers, Vivaldi is afaik the only browser that handles the interaction like this, so assumed it was default behavior.
Hope we'll get a togglable setting for this along the way, but like I said, not a dealbreaker.
It is easy to use CursorLeft/Right to go to the desired position in address field, delete or type the text i want.
IMHO clicking would be as keyboard user one action too much.
But perhaps i do not understand why users need click and type.
We have all our ideas on how-to-use address field.
@Amohell Had a quick look at this with an older version, looks like it's a regression in 6.6.
In 6.5 Stable, it acts more like "expected" - i.e. clicking in the url field will not reset the url but let you place the cursor where you want with the mouse.
I can't find any previous reports about it so feel free to make one
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
EDIT:
VB-105465 Address bar resets auto-fill when left clicking the proposed text