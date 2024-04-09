@Amohell OK possibly Vivaldi does things differently here, I can't test at the moment.

BUT - and I know you're not going to like this - probably because it breaks your "workflow" or whatever the kids call it these days - you already have your hands on the keyboard when typing re - it autofills to reddit.com (possibly without the trailing slash) - then you press End to move the cursor to the end of the url and can complete the url: reddit.com/r/keyboardcirclejerk That work for you? Surely in my mind that's a better "workflow" than having to touch the mouse at all

Vivaldi's address bar is in a constant state of "Work in Progress" at the moment it seems. Generally for me it works great, but people coming from other browsers shouldn't expect it behave exactly as what they're used to I guess... there's no W3C spec for how an address bar "should" work - even if the other browsers think they've "set the standard".