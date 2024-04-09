Close up the menu items?
Is it possible to have some css code (or similar) to make the menu item list with less white space between each item?
That way, I can get more items on the page.
In Firefox, it's done with this code: What's the equivalent for Vivaldi?
/*** Tighten up drop-down/context/popup menu spacing ***/ menupopup > menuitem, menupopup > menu { padding-block: 4px !important; } :root { --arrowpanel-menuitem-padding: 4px 8px !important;
@alansharkey If I recall correctly, the menus cannot be edited with CSS.
That's a shame.
Maybe Vivaldi can add that option in a future update? How do I ask?
Alan
I've added a comment. Thanks.
Alan