WordPress Websites not displayed correctly on Desktop Screens (1366px or higher).
-
WordPress Website is being displayed at 1024px screen where as my settings are set for Desktop Screen (1366px).
The issue is that: As I'm using a Laptop with 1400px screen size so My Client's WordPress Website should look like 4x4 Column rather its displaying 2x2 Column which is a Tablet.
This issue is only occurring on Vivaldi Web Browser. On Chrome, Opera WordPress Admin Panel is displaying fine.
Vivaldi needs to fix it ASAP.
Any Solutions.
-
@siyalkhan Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
@siyalkhan Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Do not show panel (F4).
I can not reproduce your issue on my managed wordpress sites.
I do not know which wordpress theme you use and which user defined CSS fpr your blog.
-
@siyalkhan I will note that your image of the 2x2 grid is actually 1280px, not 1024, so the difference between the two is only 55px.
-
@DoctorG I'm using WordPress latest version. Theme or Plugins or not the Issue. This issue is only occurring on Vivaldi Brower. Should I disable Vivaldi Extensions & see if the problem still exists there.
After that, I'll make a Video of it & then send it to You.
-
@siyalkhan said in WordPress Websites not displayed correctly on Desktop Screens (1366px or higher).:
1400px screen size so My Client's WordPress Website
How can we check?
I have the same view with Chromium 123 and Vivaldi 6.6 on my clients Wordpress sites with 1400px screen width.
-
@DoctorG Is it possible I can show U the error via Zoom Meeting or Google Meet? As even showing Videos / Pictures wouldn't solve the issue.
Fix a Time for the Meeting according to PST.
Reply Soon.
-
@siyalkhan said in WordPress Websites not displayed correctly on Desktop Screens (1366px or higher).:
@DoctorG Is it possible I can show U the error via Zoom Meeting or Google Meet?
I have no Zoom and no Google Meet.
As even showing Videos / Pictures wouldn't solve the issue.
I do not know about CSS of your article layout.
And i do not know if you have in Vivaldi settings (ui zoom, webpage zoom, Windows scaling) or installed extensions which cause on your side the display.
Do you know a public wordpress theme where i can see this?
@siyalkhan said in WordPress Websites not displayed correctly on Desktop Screens (1366px or higher).:
Vivaldi needs to fix it ASAP.
They will not fix your broken theme or CSS.
Any Solutions.
Are you a web developer or not?
You are not able to share more information and want unpaid help from a person like me who is since decades in IT and webdev? Sorry.
The issue is not the Vivaldi browser, the issue is your information you share to get help.
-
@siyalkhan Short for you to have a clean test environment:
- With Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 create a test profile with no settings (close welcome page after install, add no extensions!)
- Test in Vivaldi Fullscreen (F11) without any UI, and create fullscreen screenshot
- Test with Chromium 122 and create a fullscreen screenshot
- Upload so we can see the difference!
-
@DoctorG If the Issue is not with Vivaldi Web Browser, then why Chrome & Opera Browser are showing perfect Scaled Web Pages.
PS I'm a Web / WordPress Developer with 10+ years of experience.
I can't share your my Client's Website Credentials (Username & Password). Its a Confidential work. I'll share U a Video soon.
-
@DoctorG I'll do this & will send it to U.
-
@siyalkhan said in WordPress Websites not displayed correctly on Desktop Screens (1366px or higher).:
If the Issue is not with Vivaldi Web Browser, then why Chrome & Opera Browser are showing perfect Scaled Web Pages.
I am not able to tell: it is Vivaldi or not. .
I do not know which media queries are used.
That is why i told you to try in clean profile and fullscreen. And you should compare to Chromium 122 so we can see if it a bug in older Vivaldi core from Chromium 122.0.6261.156.
Comparing to Chromium 123 is useful to see if it is a Vivaldi rendering bug herited from Chromium 122 core.
And do not test with admin UI, test with Private Window to see if Vivaldi renders wrong.
If we want to check if Vivaldi is the culprit we need to check like thnis.
-
@DoctorG The issue was solved when I created a New Profile in Vivaldi Browser. So it seems that Profile had some issues.
Vivaldi New Profile Issue Fixed
Thank You for your Help.
-
@siyalkhan Nice that a new profile could fix it.