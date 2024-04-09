@siyalkhan said in WordPress Websites not displayed correctly on Desktop Screens (1366px or higher).:

@DoctorG Is it possible I can show U the error via Zoom Meeting or Google Meet?

I have no Zoom and no Google Meet.

As even showing Videos / Pictures wouldn't solve the issue.

I do not know about CSS of your article layout.

And i do not know if you have in Vivaldi settings (ui zoom, webpage zoom, Windows scaling) or installed extensions which cause on your side the display.

Do you know a public wordpress theme where i can see this?

Vivaldi needs to fix it ASAP.

They will not fix your broken theme or CSS.

Any Solutions.

Are you a web developer or not?

You are not able to share more information and want unpaid help from a person like me who is since decades in IT and webdev? Sorry.

The issue is not the Vivaldi browser, the issue is your information you share to get help.