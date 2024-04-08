Vertically sizeable tabs?
I am on a laptop 1900 x 1200 screen resolution and I run WIndows 100 at 100% - so things like text are quite small.
Would it be possible, in a future version of Vivaldi to increase the vertical size of the tabs at the top of the browser? Firefox seems to do it better.
Thanks
Alan
mib2berlin
@alansharkey
Hi, there are some settings influence this.
In Settings > Tabs is Active Tab Minimum Size and in Appearance is UI size.
I use 110% on a HD laptop, for example.
Some user use the tab bar on the side, I don't like it but it seems better for many tabs on a limited screen.
Cheers, mib
In Tabs - there is minimum WIDTH, not size. And in Appearance, it's User interface Zoom. But I am happy with the size of the overall window, I'd just like the tabs a bit deeper.
Alan
mib2berlin
@alansharkey
Ah sorry, I simply over read the "Vertical" in the headline.
@alansharkey said in Vertically sizeable tabs?:
Would it be possible, in a future version of Vivaldi to increase the vertical size of the tabs at the top of the browser? Firefox seems to do it better.
If you enable "Show Tab Thumbnails" (vivaldi://settings/tabs/) you can make tabs vertically taller; it won't resize the title part though.
Thank you but that is too much.
Alan
@alansharkey Try some CSS code like this (for tabs at top):
/* Change Tab Font */ #browser .tab-position .title {font-family: "lato"; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 500; color: black;}
where would I put that?
Alan
@alansharkey See the Modifications Forum on how to use CSS. It is very easy once you know how.
Thank you. That works, but all it seems to do is increase the text size. Which means I don't get to see as much of the name as I did before. Can I extend the tab size horizontally to allow the full text size?
Thank you all for educating me. This is fascinating.
Alan
@alansharkey Try Settings, Appearance, User Interface Zoom.
The Active Tab Minimum width can be reduced, but not increased beyond 180 pixels at 100% UI Zoom.
Thank you, but I have tried that and it makes no difference to the horizontal tab size.
Alan
@alansharkey
Now that you leaned how to apply custom CSS to Vivaldi, you can try these for making title text and area larger. You may want to enable "Show Tab Thumbnails" and set "Active Tab Minimum Width" in Settings > Tabs so you can adjust manually height and width of tabs, respectively.
Below, inside /* are comments */
#browser .tab-position .title { white-space: normal; /* Don't limit title to one line */ font-size: 1.25em; /* 1em = 100%, 1.25em = 125% and so on */ } #browser .tab-position .tab-header { flex-basis: fit-content; /* This make title display fully. Can be any value eg. 60px */ }
alansharkey
Thanks - I can play with that.
Is there a way to manually control the height without enabling "Show Tab thumbnails"?
Also, can I control the width of the tab with CSS?
Alan