workspaces don't sync their names
-
LudoBeckers
After doing a sync, my workspaces on the main machine remain named as they were; 'study', 'music', etc... but on the second machine they're all called 'restored workspace'.
Any ideas how to get this right?
-
mib2berlin
@LudoBeckers
Hi, workspaces are not synced on the Vivaldi sync server, only tabs.
Did you copy something over from one system to another?
Cheers, mib
-
LudoBeckers
@mib2berlin said in workspaces don't sync their names:
Did you copy something over from one system to another?
No, I just did a complete sync.
It would be handy to have my workspace names synced IMHO.