Little bug at UI interface 105 %
-
When trying out the UI zoom between 100 and 110 %, I noticed that the 105 % setting has a small error (even in a fresh profile ):
There is a narrow horizontal gap between the status bar and the main window. The panel is not affected by this.
-
@Dancer18 No such gap here. Vivaldi 6.6 Stable, Win10.
In this image I made the border line red to make it stand out more.
Might depend on a lot of things including:
- CSS mods
- Operating System
-
@Pathduck Yes, I'm in the wrong category again, because it's fine in Windows.
Likewise in Linux Mint 21.3 on the notebook. It only occurs in LM LMDE 6.
CSS mods are excluded here, because even after deactivation it remains visible.