Unable to add @vivaldi.net account
heystormwolf
Hello everyone,
I'm new to Vivaldi (just downloaded it today to try it) and I wanted to make a @vivaldi.net account and use it inside the browser. However, I am unable to add the created account to the browser: I get an authentication error whenever I try to login using OAuth. I read something about needing a certain "reputation level" before being able to use your mail account but I wanted to ask and clarify.
Below is the error message I get when trying to log in, which isn't very descriptive as to what exactly is going wrong.
I hope I can find some help here. Please, let me know if any additional information is necessary. Thank you for your time and attention.
mib2berlin
@heystormwolf
Hi, to use the Vivaldi mail account you need reputation.
They changed the system from SMS verification to a new system.
More information: Mail Reputation
heystormwolf
@mib2berlin Thank you for your response. That's a bit of a bummer as I'm usually more of a lurker. But I understand the reasoning behind their decision.
Again, thank you and have a good day.
@heystormwolf Do note that the mail reputation is not the same as the forum reputation seen in your forum profile. As mentioned in the linked blog post, there's a few other ways of receiving mail reputation, so in theory you could also obtain the required reputation (albeit much more slowly, I presume) by using sync alone:
They’ll have to participate in Forum discussions, interact with others on Vivaldi Social, share their browser themes, post on their blog and/or sync their browser data to collect “points”.