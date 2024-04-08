Hello everyone,

I'm new to Vivaldi (just downloaded it today to try it) and I wanted to make a @vivaldi.net account and use it inside the browser. However, I am unable to add the created account to the browser: I get an authentication error whenever I try to login using OAuth. I read something about needing a certain "reputation level" before being able to use your mail account but I wanted to ask and clarify.

Below is the error message I get when trying to log in, which isn't very descriptive as to what exactly is going wrong.

I hope I can find some help here. Please, let me know if any additional information is necessary. Thank you for your time and attention.