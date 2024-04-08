[Solved] Settings don't work for transparent background-tabs
Update:
I now found out, that depending on background image the semi-transparency is sometimes invisible, sometimes visible clearly. So I have to select the images that fit optimal.
End of update
I unchecked the box for "Transparent background tabs" in the settings. They should then be semi-transparent - according to the thumbnail view.
But instead they are completely transparent. Is this a bug? This is no different in a new profile, see also the screenshot:
@Dancer18 They are (semi) transparent - it's just very subtle. And depends on both the theme colours and any background image/colour.
Here's my theme with the setting:
@Pathduck In the thumbnails that go with each theme, the semi-transparency is less subtle and clearly visible.
But in all the themes I've tried (10 pcs), I can't even find a more subtle semi-transparency. So I'm assuming it's not working for me. Not even in a fresh profile.
Where is the location to find the css to modify?
@Dancer18 Don't rely on the thumbnails is my advice, they're only a basic guidance how it will look.
Where is the location to find the css to modify?
Look here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
And:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
@Pathduck I had a quick look at the
common.cssand these lines are relevant:
.transparent-tabbar#browser.tabs-top #header { --colorImageFg: var(--colorImageTopFg); --colorImageBgAlpha: var(--colorImageTopBgAlpha); --colorImageBgAlphaHeavy: var(--colorImageTopBgAlphaHeavy); } .color-behind-tabs-on#browser.tabs-top #header { color: var(--colorImageFg, var(--colorAccentFg)); } .color-behind-tabs-off#browser.tabs-top #header { color: var(--colorImageFg, var(--colorFg)); } .transparent-tabbar.color-accent-from-page.acc-dark.bg-dark.color-behind-tabs-on#browser.tabs-top #header { color: var(--colorAccentFg); } .transparent-tabbar:not(.color-accent-from-page.color-behind-tabs-on)#browser.tabs-top #header { backdrop-filter: var(--backgroundBlur); contain: paint; }
You can see that variable parameters are set. But that means it should be visible somehow. Even if the thumbnails are not relevant, there should be a difference - like yours.
@Dancer18 I have no idea what values control this, you'll have to experiment I guess. But you should not modify common.css directly - use the CSS modding as it should be.
@Pathduck What do you recommend? It might be a bug,
but only for LMDE 6.So I'll leave the thread open.
As for modifications, should I open a new thread?
@Dancer18 I recommend you read the topics I linked, and learn basic CSS so you can create a simple CSS mod to fix this transparency on your own, not rely on others to hold your hand
