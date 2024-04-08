After setting up a new profile to fix an annoying error, I deleted the data on the sync server and then uploaded the new data.

I then logged out of the synchronization on the notebook and logged back in and then started a full synchronization.

To my dismay, the annoying error returned, meaning that all the work was for nothing.

Until now, I understood synchronization rules to mean that the most recent changes are valid. Why does an older setting on another computer overwrite the current one? What haven't I considered?