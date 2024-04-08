Sync Problem
-
After setting up a new profile to fix an annoying error, I deleted the data on the sync server and then uploaded the new data.
I then logged out of the synchronization on the notebook and logged back in and then started a full synchronization.
To my dismay, the annoying error returned, meaning that all the work was for nothing.
Until now, I understood synchronization rules to mean that the most recent changes are valid. Why does an older setting on another computer overwrite the current one? What haven't I considered?
-
Hi,
For big Sync upgrades, I try to run at least 2 devices at the same time.
Delete the old data
Sync
Add the new Data
Sync
Then the third device, despite connects later, gets the right information