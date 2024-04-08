@Pathduck Thank you for your detailed answer.

Yes, I have enabled the Internal PDF Viewer.

In a fresh profile, only activated 1 mail account, the pdf attachment is opening as it should (and I want to have it).

Maybe, my "Default" settings are not working as they should.

At the moment I can't find the cause.

I removed styles, custom.js and most extensions without findings.

I want to avoid moving to a fresh profile because of too much work I would have to invest.

That's why I have 2 questions:

What file could be suspected to cause it? A cache file perhaps? Where to find them exactly? If nothing helps but move to the fresh profile, which are the setting files for themes, quick commands and toolbar buttons?

Concerning the delete:

What do you mean by " leaving the topic blank"? The title?

I gave it a title and could view it when zapping through the forum. Something else?