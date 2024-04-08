Bug? PDF files no longer open directly but with download-window
Recently - perhaps since the last update? - the long-awaited and then introduced feature is gone again: namely opening PDF files - including mail attachments - directly in the browser without an annoying download window popping up first. It worked fine for a few months. But now the feature is gone again. Is it possible that this was caused by a chromium update?
By the way:
I had already written a post about this in the "Linux" category at weekend, and later noticed that the old situation has also returned in Windows.
That's why I asked @admin to move the post. He may have deleted it by mistake, because I can't find it anymore. Hence this new one here.
Works fine here, Vivaldi 6.6 Stable, Win10.
Have you enabled the Internal PDF Viewer?
Test files, all open directly in the internal PDF viewer:
https://www.w3.org/WAI/ER/tests/xhtml/testfiles/resources/pdf/dummy.pdf
https://www.ucd.ie/t4cms/Test PDF-8mb.pdf
the long-awaited and then introduced feature
The internal PDF viewer has been in Vivaldi since for ever, it's not new.
That's why I asked @admin to move the post. He may have deleted it by mistake, because I can't find it anymore. Hence this new one here.
Please don't notify
@admin- Nobody's following this account.
I deleted it because you deleted your own post, leaving the topic blank. Please don't do this.
If you want a post moved, flag it as such and a moderator/team member will move it.
@Dancer18
Hi, do you meant a PDF is included in a mail as attachment?
If you disable auto download the dialogue open and you can click open, if not the PDF is downloaded.
Was this ever different? How should Vivaldi decide?
@Pathduck Thank you for your detailed answer.
Yes, I have enabled the Internal PDF Viewer.
In a fresh profile, only activated 1 mail account, the pdf attachment is opening as it should (and I want to have it).
Maybe, my "Default" settings are not working as they should.
At the moment I can't find the cause.
I removed styles, custom.js and most extensions without findings.
I want to avoid moving to a fresh profile because of too much work I would have to invest.
That's why I have 2 questions:
- What file could be suspected to cause it? A cache file perhaps? Where to find them exactly?
- If nothing helps but move to the fresh profile, which are the setting files for themes, quick commands and toolbar buttons?
Concerning the delete:
What do you mean by " leaving the topic blank"? The title?
I gave it a title and could view it when zapping through the forum. Something else?
@mib2berlin What do you mean by " disable auto download the dialogue open and you can click open"?
@Dancer18
I meant the setting, Save files to Default Location without asking.
If this is disabled the dialogue open, hit open and the PDF open in Vivaldi.
-
So this is about opening PDF attachments in the Vivaldi Mail client, not from a web page?
Did you try the sample PDF files?
What file could be suspected to cause it? A cache file perhaps? Where to find them exactly?
No idea, never happened to me.
If you suspect Cache - clear cache.
What do you mean by " leaving the topic blank"? The title?
From what I can tell, you created a topic "Bug: Direct PDF opening no longer works", asked
@adminto move it, then for some obscure reason I don't know you deleted your post, forcing me to also delete the topic as we don't want topics with no initial post. Don't do this.
@mib2berlin Ok, now I got it. However, this dialogue appears here too. But when I click on
Openit will not open directly in my (compromised) standard Vivaldi, but open a download-popup.
-
@Pathduck I tried the sample files and they open directly.
At weekend I wanted to open a link of a manual (don't remember which and where) and the issue appears the first time.
Another PDF link (from my website) opened as your sample files directly.
So there are 2 different circumstances to look at.
Yes, I first tried to delete the thread to rewrite it in the right category. However, a orange message appeared on bottom right corner saying "You have not the permission to do it."
That's why I had no other clue to address admin.
Maybe, it is a fault in the forum software, that a topic starter isn't allowed to delete his own topic?
Then once again I have to ask - is this "issue" from the Mail Client?`
Also give a link to this manual - if you can't remember it will probably be in your History or in your Downloads history.
Yes, I first tried to delete the thread to rewrite it in the right category. However, a orange message appeared on bottom right corner saying "You have not the permission to do it."
That's because users don't have permission to delete topics, even their own. Once Again, if you want a topic deleted or moved, flag it. DO NOT just delete your initial post - it will NOT delete the topic and causes "empty" topics that make no sense.
-
@Pathduck I couldn't find the file at the moment. So today we only can talk about the mail client issue.
Yes, it is in mail client.
Short time ago I was used to experience always pdf-attachments directly open in browser.
That is now different.
Additionally I can say, that this issue also happens on my notebook. It is synced with PC in all syncable cases.
However, also in notebook when renaming custom.js, extension and styles folders (for temp deactivation), the issue doesn't go away.
In fresh profile it is working as it should.
But how can I find out, what is causing the problem?
-
OK so you should've posted in the Mail category.
I will move the topic.
I tried sending myself a dummy PDF from Gmail as attachment.
There is no option to open a PDF directly in the Mail client. It can only be downloaded.
I don't use Vivaldi Mail client, so I can't be much help as I can't know whether it used to be any different.
@Dancer18 Currently with 6.6 Stable and 6.7 Snapshot: click on the attachment, Vivaldi shows download save dialog, click Open.
I had not tested much attachments in the past as Vivaldi Mail is not my mail client, so i can not remember when you could see PDF directly in Vivaldi Mail view without download dialog.
-
I have now synchronized the new profile. Now when I click on the "Open" button, an unwanted download window appears.
I will create several new profiles and then synchronize different areas. Not all of them anymore. Then maybe I will find the problem.
Side question: I somehow destroyed the default version and then restored it from the backup. Unfortunately, the mail database didn't like this. It is now on strike. How can I fix this without having to redo all the mail accounts and settings?
Update:
The first selection - sync preferences - did change it.
-
@Dancer18
You can try to delete only the mail database but don't do this with POP3 accounts.
Delete this folder:
\Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Oops, that wasn't such a good idea. Now I have 1708 unread messages, before it was only 2.
-
Update:
After the disaster with the 1700 mails in the inbox, I decided to create a new default profile. It took a while, but now at least the issue with the PDFs is solved.
Since it was obviously a matter of settings that went wrong somewhere, I could not determine it more precisely. There is only one general file "Preferences" in the profile folder, which cannot be edited and contains all global settings. Or at least almost all of them.
The thread is basically not solved.
@Dancer18
Haha, in such a case simply select all and hit G solve this very quick.
I reset my profile several times a Year, I am testing many things and I want to be sure it is not anything in my profile cause issues.
As former Windows user I had to reset the whole OS once a Year, so not much work to reset a browser profile.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Do you mean that in this case I should select all 1700 and then press the "G" key?
What happens then?
-
@Dancer18
I guess they get marked as read in the new database.
It's some time ago I test this and I cant remember exactly but I think I had to do the same.