I've an issue - Ctrl+T does not create new tab
Hi, I have a problem with Vivaldi desktop in Windows, I press the command control + T on the keyboard and a new tab does not appear, sometimes it does and sometimes it does not, what could be the problem and how to solve it? I hope for your help
@DWYagah Is the new tab set to open in the current tab stack? See settings, Tab, Tab Stack Options. It may be that the shortcut is working, but the new tab does not open as the last tab.
@DWYagah Check the command is in keyboard > keyboard shortcuts (it should because sometimes works).
Also, some other extension may use a similar command. So would be useful to test if the Ctrl+T always works in a guest/private window.
@Pesala @Hadden89
Thanks to both of you for the help, but I think I already found the problem, it is the fault of a site that I frequent, it seems that it temporarily disables me from being able to open a new tab, and it only happens with that site, it does not happen with other sites, thank you so much both for the help